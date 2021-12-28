'Neighbours' spoilers: WHAT is Glen Donnelly hiding?

Glen Donnelly (played by Richard Huggett) recently returned to Erinsborough for the first time in almost 30 years on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Glen has made a connection with his half-brother, Paul Robinson's (Stefan Dennis) wife, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou).



However, Paul's granddaughter, Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) has become increasingly suspicious that Glen has an ulterior motive in returning to Erinsborough again after all this time.



He still hasn't forgiven Paul over events in the past.



And now he seems intent on making sure Paul and Terese stay separated... permanently!



But Harlow is also convinced that Glen is hiding something of significance in the safe in his hotel room at Lassiters.



Glen seems determined to throw Harlow off the scent and is clearly hiding something.



But WHAT?



Has Glen got some kind of shifty business going on?



Harlow is determined to find out...

WHO will Roxy choose as her bridesmaid(s) on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Things are moving fast with the preparations for the wedding of Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) and Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan).



The couple were reminded just how unpredictable life can be, after Kyle was diagnosed with testicular cancer towards the end of 2021.



So it's full-speed ahead planning the Willis-Canning Big Day.



However, Roxy runs into a hitch when she realises she has yet to decide on her bridesmaids.



Family members, Harlow and Terese, are first choices.



But both ladies are in a strange space at the moment and certainly don't jump at the opportunity.



Roxy is thrown into a spin.



Until she realises that the obvious choice for the perfect bridesmaid has been there all along.

WHO does Roxy have in mind?

Will Glen make a SHOCK discovery about Terese on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Glen continues to keep a close eye on Terese after her near-death experience.



He can relate since he once almost fell off the roof at Lassiters too!



Terese's worried family have arranged a support network to keep an eye on the troubled businesswoman.



However, she's quickly getting annoyed at being "babysat".



Desperate for some alone time, Terese convinces her family to give her some breathing space.



But Terese has SECRET intentions which could be exposed when Glen comes calling...

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5