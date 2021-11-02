'Neighbours' spoilers: Kyle Canning gets his test results...

Kyle Canning (played by Chris Milligan) has been left reeling by the life-changing news that he has testicular cancer on Neighbours (6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Kyle was super-supportive to neighbour Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) when he had a cancer scare recently.



But Kyle could never have imagined that HE was infact the one that had the life-threatening disease.



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Kyle prepares for a visit to Erinsborough Hospital to find out the test results of a biopsy.



What stage is his cancer at? And has it spread to other parts of his body?



Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) works hard to be the perfect supportive girlfriend.



But the stress of the situation is getting to both of them.



WHAT will the test results reveal?

Mackenzie and Hendrix are excited when they discover they'll soon be home alone on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Hendrix and his girlfriend Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) have finally had THAT long-antipicated talk about taking the next step in their relationship.



So far, misread signals and miscommunication has kept the couple out of the bedroom.



However, when Mackenzie discovers that family friend and boss Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) is going away on a family visit, she realises that means she'll have Number 30 all to herself!



After Hendrix admits he's been waiting for a very clear signal from Mackenzie that she's ready to take things to the next level, the loved-up pair start making plans for a BIG night!

Ned has an unexpected proposal for Felicity on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

It looks like Levi Canning's (Richie Morris) blossoming relationship with Felicity Higgins (Isabella Giovinazzo) is doomed after Amy Greenwood's (Jacinta Stapleton) accidental meddling.



Felicity is not impressed by the bombshell revelation that Levi is already in a polyamorous relationship with both Amy and their neighbour Ned Willis (Ben Hall).



But after Felicity and Levi break-up, unexpectedly it is Ned who tries to play matchmaker and get them back together again.



Ned has an ulterior motive and approaches Felicity with a surprise proposal...

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5