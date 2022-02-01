'Neighbours' spoilers: WHO attacks Roxy Willis?

Roxy Willis (played by Zima Anderson) remains suspicious of Levi Canning's (Richie Morris) new girlfriend, Freya Wozniak (Phoebe Roberts) on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Freya still doesn't seem keen on answering any personal questions about her background or reason for being in Erinsborough.



And last week, Roxy caught Freya snooping through the police database in policeman Levi's patrol car.



WHO is "Gareth Bateman"? And why is Freya looking for him?



Roxy is convinced that Freya is hiding something, and may not have Levi's best interests at heart.



So she arranges a girls' day out with Freya in an attempt to find out more about the mystery newcomer.



However, when Freya manages to avoid Roxy's line of questioning, she decides to go one step further and do a spot of breaking and entering!



But Roxy's crime quickly takes a SHOCK turn...

Roxy breaks the law on today's episode of Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and his husband, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) are stunned by the decision of David's brother, Leo (Tim Kano) to leave his baby daughter, Abigail in their care... permanently!



Leo is struggling to be a single dad after the tragic death of his girlfriend, Britney Barnes in The Flamingo Bar disaster.



So he reckons Abigail would be much better off with David and Aaron.



David is sure that Leo is not thinking clearly and will eventually come to his senses.



While Aaron is worried about getting too attached to baby Abigail again.



After all, the fellas were once fooled into thinking that Abigail was their own daughter during THAT baby swap drama last year.



As much as they want to help, is Leo asking too much of Aaron and David?

David and Aaron are unsure what to do about baby Abigail on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) is determined to get her new food truck business up and running.



Everything came to a halt while Amy was recovering from her EMERGENCY hospital dash.



But the former manager of The Flamingo Bar has still got bills to pay.



So she tries to enlist some help from her Ramsay Street friends.



Unfortunately, it seems everyone is busy - including her boyfriend, Ned Willis (Ben Hall).



Injured and in debt, how is Amy going to keep her head above water?

Amy is determined to get her food truck business up and running on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5