Neighbours spoilers: WHO frames Harlow Robinson?
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Friday 6 May 2022 at 6:00pm on Channel 5.
Harlow Robinson (played by Jemma Donovan) is in the bad books after her scandalous secret was revealed during Fashion Week on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Harlow's family and friends are not impressed by the discovery that she hooked-up with Ned Willis (Ben Hall).
The SEXY SECRET was exposed during Amy Greenwood's (Jacinta Stapleton) catwalk show.
Amy suffered the public humiliation of Ned and Harlow's betrayal.
And now folks believe that Harlow had something to do with sabotaging the show.
Harlow feels judged and ashamed.
And nobody seems supportive of her pursuing a romance with Ned now that he and Amy have broken-up.
Infact, Corey Smythe-Jones (Laurence Boxhall) appears to be Harlow's only "friend" right now.
But little does she know, that Corey has a secret agenda to try and recruit Harlow to the creepy cult, The Order...
As Corey continues to manipulate Harlow, she unexpectedly finds herself the prime suspect after love rival, Amy's food/drinks truck is vandalised!
Hendrix Greyson (Ben Turland) is reeling from his SHOCK health diagnosis.
The reason behind his coughing fit is a lot more serious than he first thought.
After a consultation with Dr Sian Caton (played by ex-Home and Away star, Esther Anderson) at Erinsborough Hospital, Hendrix discovers his life is on the line unless he receives a lung transplant...
How can this be happening?
Hendrix confides in his girlfriend, Mackenzie Hargeaves (Georgie Stone) but he decides to keep the news from his nearest and dearest for the moment.
But the truth unexpectedly comes out while Karl (Alan Fletcher) and his wife, Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) are in the middle of a massive row!
The couple remain at odds after Karl lost $200,000 of their retirement money, investing with crooked businesswoman, Montana Marcel.
Can Karl and Susan put their current marriage troubles onhold to support Hendrix during his time of need?
Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5
