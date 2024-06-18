Neighbours spoilers: WHO is the new owner of Number 32?

Mackenzie and Haz reel from the discovery of WHO their new landlord is on Neighbours!

Airs Monday 24 June 22024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



The residents of Number 32 are shocked by the discovery of WHO the new owner is on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings).



The new landlord wastes no time in laying down the law and making it clear they intend to drop by and use the backyard pool whenever they want!



Legal eagle Mackenzie Hargreaves (played by Georgie Stone) loses her cool and states that landlord/tenant rules means NO entitlement to the pool.



But just when Mackenzie, Haz Devkar (Shiv Palekar), Byron Stone (Xavier Molyneux) and Krista Sinclair (Majella Davis) think they've had the last laugh, their new landlord has another unwelcome surprise in store for them...

Can the residents of the sharehouse fight back against their new landlord on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Tuesday 25 June 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) returns to Erinsborough with new kindred spirit, Logan Shembri (Matthew Backer), who she meets during her roadtrip.



Logan manages to charm the neighbours and soon sets his sights on Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson).



But Aaron is unaware that Logan has a MYSTERY past connection to Aaron's late husband, David Tanaka!

Melanie arrives home with new friend Logan on Neighbours. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Logan sets his sights on Aaron on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Wednesday 26 June 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



The crime spree continues at Eirini Rising.



But employee JJ Varga-Murphy (Riley Bryant) is on the case, after working out WHO the culprit is!



Harold Bishop (Ian Smith) is thrilled when JJ manages to return his stolen tuba.



JJ decides to set about retrieving more stolen items to return to the residents of the retirement home.



However, the teenager's good deed backfires when bosslady Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) catches JJ with a bag full of the stolen items...

Harold is reunited with his beloved tuba on Neighbours! (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Thursday 27 June 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Holly Hoyland (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) is determined to crack the case of the poisoner who has ruined Leo Tanaka's (Tim Kano) business reputation.



After hearing Dr Gavin Bowman (Cameron MacDonald) being interviewed on the Crimesborough podcast about his role in the poison saga, Holly is curious to find out more...



So after stealing her doctor dad Karl's (Alan Fletcher) staff pass, she sneaks into Erinsborough Hospital to SNOOP through Dr Bowman's CONFIDENTIAL file!



But SOMEONE is about to catch her in the act...

Holly shares her suspicions about Dr Bowman on Neighbours. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

