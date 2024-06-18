Neighbours spoilers: WHO is the new owner of Number 32?
Here's your Ramsay Street round-up for everything that happens on Neighbours between June 24 to 27...
Airs Monday 24 June 22024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
The residents of Number 32 are shocked by the discovery of WHO the new owner is on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings).
The new landlord wastes no time in laying down the law and making it clear they intend to drop by and use the backyard pool whenever they want!
Legal eagle Mackenzie Hargreaves (played by Georgie Stone) loses her cool and states that landlord/tenant rules means NO entitlement to the pool.
But just when Mackenzie, Haz Devkar (Shiv Palekar), Byron Stone (Xavier Molyneux) and Krista Sinclair (Majella Davis) think they've had the last laugh, their new landlord has another unwelcome surprise in store for them...
Airs Tuesday 25 June 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) returns to Erinsborough with new kindred spirit, Logan Shembri (Matthew Backer), who she meets during her roadtrip.
Logan manages to charm the neighbours and soon sets his sights on Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson).
But Aaron is unaware that Logan has a MYSTERY past connection to Aaron's late husband, David Tanaka!
Airs Wednesday 26 June 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
The crime spree continues at Eirini Rising.
But employee JJ Varga-Murphy (Riley Bryant) is on the case, after working out WHO the culprit is!
Harold Bishop (Ian Smith) is thrilled when JJ manages to return his stolen tuba.
JJ decides to set about retrieving more stolen items to return to the residents of the retirement home.
However, the teenager's good deed backfires when bosslady Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) catches JJ with a bag full of the stolen items...
Airs Thursday 27 June 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
Holly Hoyland (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) is determined to crack the case of the poisoner who has ruined Leo Tanaka's (Tim Kano) business reputation.
After hearing Dr Gavin Bowman (Cameron MacDonald) being interviewed on the Crimesborough podcast about his role in the poison saga, Holly is curious to find out more...
So after stealing her doctor dad Karl's (Alan Fletcher) staff pass, she sneaks into Erinsborough Hospital to SNOOP through Dr Bowman's CONFIDENTIAL file!
But SOMEONE is about to catch her in the act...
Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.