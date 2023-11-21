Neighbours spoilers: WHO isn't happy about Melanie and Nell?

Nell Rebecchi wants to help former stepmum Melanie get back on her feet... but someone is uneasy about the relationship as ALL NEW Neighbours continues on Amazon Freevee.

Airs Monday 27 November 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Byron Stone (played by Xavier Molyneux) struggles with the long distance between him and girlfriend, Reece Sinclair, this week on Neighbours.



Could it be that Reece is now trying to avoid his phonecalls?



Nell Rebecchi (Ayisha Salem-Towner) is determined to help her former stepmum, Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden), get back on her feet after all the recent terrible trouble she's been involved in.



But Toadie (Ryan Moloney) remains uneasy about his ex-wife Melanie's continued presence.



Nicolette Stone (Hannah Monson) sees how down-in-the-dumps her mum, Jane Harris (Annie Jones), is about the upcoming closure of Erinsborough High School.

It's not long before Nicolette conspires with neighbour Wendy Rodwell (Candice Leask) on a SECRET plan that could help save the school!

Airs Tuesday 28 November 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.

Airs Tuesday 28 November 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



It's almost time for Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and husband, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda), to pack their bags and return to their home in the country.



However, after Aaron makes a suprise confession, could a more permanent return to Erinsborough be on the cards for the couple?



When Toadie has a change-of-heart and decides to help with Melanie's case, his wife Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) tries not to let her insecurities about their marriage get the better of her.



Cara Varga-Murphy (Sara West) is looking forward to a romantic reunion with her wife, Remi (Naomi Rukavina).

However, when things don't go quite as planned, it looks like it might be down to teenage sons, JJ (Riley Bryant) and Dex (Marley Williams), to try and reunite the couple.

Airs Wednesday 29 November 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.

Airs Wednesday 29 November 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Former doctor David starts to feel back in his element, when Byron asks for his help in supporting Krista Sinclair (Majella Davis) through her recovery process.



JJ and Dex have a plan but will it be enough to work its magic on their parent's distant relationship?



Holly Hoyland (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) makes herself at home at Number 32, much to the annoyance of Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone).

Airs Thursday 30 November 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.

Airs Thursday 30 November 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



After an unexpected offer, will David get on board with Aaron's desire for them to move back to Erinsborough?



Mackenzie finds herself caught-in-the-middle after a squabble between Holly and Haz Devkar (Shiv Palekar).



What advice will Mackenzie offer?



Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) bumps into a former Ramsay Street resident and accidentally discovers a SECRET.

So now Susan faces a BIG dilemma on what to do with this information...



Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee

