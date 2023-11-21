Neighbours spoilers: WHO isn't happy about Melanie and Nell?
Here's your Ramsay Street round-up for everything that happens on Neighbours between November 27 to 30...
Airs Monday 27 November 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
Byron Stone (played by Xavier Molyneux) struggles with the long distance between him and girlfriend, Reece Sinclair, this week on Neighbours.
Could it be that Reece is now trying to avoid his phonecalls?
Nell Rebecchi (Ayisha Salem-Towner) is determined to help her former stepmum, Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden), get back on her feet after all the recent terrible trouble she's been involved in.
But Toadie (Ryan Moloney) remains uneasy about his ex-wife Melanie's continued presence.
Nicolette Stone (Hannah Monson) sees how down-in-the-dumps her mum, Jane Harris (Annie Jones), is about the upcoming closure of Erinsborough High School.
It's not long before Nicolette conspires with neighbour Wendy Rodwell (Candice Leask) on a SECRET plan that could help save the school!
Airs Tuesday 28 November 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
It's almost time for Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and husband, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda), to pack their bags and return to their home in the country.
However, after Aaron makes a suprise confession, could a more permanent return to Erinsborough be on the cards for the couple?
When Toadie has a change-of-heart and decides to help with Melanie's case, his wife Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) tries not to let her insecurities about their marriage get the better of her.
Cara Varga-Murphy (Sara West) is looking forward to a romantic reunion with her wife, Remi (Naomi Rukavina).
However, when things don't go quite as planned, it looks like it might be down to teenage sons, JJ (Riley Bryant) and Dex (Marley Williams), to try and reunite the couple.
Airs Wednesday 29 November 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
Former doctor David starts to feel back in his element, when Byron asks for his help in supporting Krista Sinclair (Majella Davis) through her recovery process.
JJ and Dex have a plan but will it be enough to work its magic on their parent's distant relationship?
Holly Hoyland (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) makes herself at home at Number 32, much to the annoyance of Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone).
Airs Thursday 30 November 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
After an unexpected offer, will David get on board with Aaron's desire for them to move back to Erinsborough?
Mackenzie finds herself caught-in-the-middle after a squabble between Holly and Haz Devkar (Shiv Palekar).
What advice will Mackenzie offer?
Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) bumps into a former Ramsay Street resident and accidentally discovers a SECRET.
So now Susan faces a BIG dilemma on what to do with this information...
Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.