'Neighbours' spoilers: WHO pushes Glen Donnelly into the pool?

Glen Donnelly (played by Richard Huggett) is in a spin now that Kiri Durant (Gemma Bird Matheson) has arrived in Erinsborough on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Glen wants to tell Kiri the truth about their SECRET connection.



But he is worried about stirring up the past.



So after seeing the blossoming romance between Kiri and Ramsay Street neighbour, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes), Glen decides to do some meddling to scare off Kiri!



Just when things are going great, Nicolette's hopes are shattered when SOMEONE lets slip about her past misdeeds.



When Nicolette discovers WHO told Kiri about her past bad behaviour, the fiery redhead goes on the warpath...



It looks like guilty Glen is about to pay the price!

Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) is high on a happy vibe and determined to do whatever it takes to get pregnant.



Roxy's husband, Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) is not completely sure about some of Roxy's ideas.



But hey, anything to keep Roxy happy!



Roxy and Kyle are joined by Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) and her boyfriend, Ned Willis (Ben Hall) for a pregnancy yoga class.



It's all about assuming the right position!



But Roxy isn't the only one who has baby making on the brain after the yoga class.

Things are still awkward between Ned and Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) since their return from River Bend.



Just when things were hotting up between Ned and Harlow after THAT kiss at the waterfall, he's gone back to his girlfriend, Amy.



Ned is surprised when he hears Harlow is packing her bags for a trip to London during her break from uni.



Ned wonders if Harlow is flying off to the UK to avoid him.



But when Ned puts this to Harlow, she denies it and things become even more awkward between them.



It looks like Ned and Harlow's old friendship is on very shaky ground...

