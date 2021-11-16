'Neighbours' spoilers: WHO surprises Terese Willis?

Terese Willis (played by Rebekah Elmaloglou) is intrigued by the arrival of Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett) in Erinsborough on Neighbours (6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) happily believes that Glen has returned to his old neighbourhood to make up for lost time with Paul.



However, Paul's estranged wife Terese has started to see a darker side to Glen and is shaken to discover just how much resentment Glen still feels towards Paul after the bad blood between the brothers 30 years ago.



After coming to Terese's rescue in Queensland and finding out about her troubled marriage to Paul, Glen is determined to ensure that Terese does NOT get back together with Paul!



Terese is grateful for Glen's support where Paul is concerned.



But could it be that Glen is just as troubled as she is?



When recovering alcoholic Terese attends her next AA meeting, she is in for a BIG shock!

Things are still super-awkward at Number 32 after the teddycam incident.



The trust has been broken again between Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) and David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) and his husband Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson).



Nicolette suspected co-parents David and Aaron of planting a hidden camera inside a teddybear to spy on Nicolette while she was looking after the trio's baby daughter, Isla.



The fellas have recently been planning to take Nicolette to court in a custody battle over Isla.



But David and Aaron still deny all knowledge of the spycam.



However, all the arguing has left Nicolette, David and Aaron in a bad mood and now none of them feel like celebrating and decide to cancel Isla's naming day BBQ.



Nicolette's mum, Jane Harris (Annie Jones) tries to discourage them from cancelling.



But Nicolette doesn't appreciate her mum's interference, and Jane quickly finds herself on the receiving end of Nicolette's temper!

