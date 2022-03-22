Neighbours spoilers: WHY does Aunt Harriet STEAL the diary?

Aunt Harriet (played by guest star Amanda Holden) has been helping her niece, Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) search for her mum Prue's missing diary on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The diary is the last personal momento that Harlow has to remember Prue by.



But little does Harlow know, the missing diary has been under her nose the whole time.



And the thief is someone very close to home...



WHAT will Harlow do when she discovers that Aunt Harriet has stolen the diary!



WHY does she want the diary?



Has Aunt Harriet got some shifty secrets, just like Prue before her?



Meanwhile, Corey Smythe-Jones (Laurence Boxhall) makes it very obvious that he has taken a fancy to Harlow.



Could a holiday romance with Corey while she is in London, be just the thing Harlow needs to take her mind off Ned Willis (Ben Hall) back in Erinsborough?



Harlow unexpectedly bumped into pop star Sophie Ellis-Bextor on yesterday's episode of Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) has made no secret of the fact that she and husband, Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) are trying to get pregnant ASAP.



However, Kyle draws the line when he discovers that Roxy has invited half of Ramsay Street to a pregnancy test party at the Canning house!



Kyle is alarmed.



What if the pregnancy test is NEGATIVE?



Do the couple really want to go through that disappointment in front of their friends and family?



Roxy is on the warpath when she discovers Kyle has secretly told everybody that the party is cancelled!



But she is determined not to let party pooper Kyle ruin the BIG moment.



The pregnancy test is ready.



But WHAT will the result be?

Kyle and Roxy anxiously wait to find out the result of the pregnancy test on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Ned knows he's going to have to tell his girlfriend, Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) the truth about him and Harlow sooner or later.



Ned steels himself to have a difficult conversation with Amy.



However, he's in for an unpleasant surprise when he discovers a suspicious Amy has already called Harlow in London...



How much did Harlow tell Amy about what happened between her and Ned while they were lost in the bush at River Bend?



Will Amy give Ned his marching orders if she finds out that he's got another woman on his mind?

Does Amy find out the truth about Ned and Harlow on today's episode of Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5