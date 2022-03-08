'Neighbours' spoilers: ROMANCE for Ned Willis and Harlow Robinson!

Ned Willis (played by Ben Hall) and Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) are lost in the bush on Neighbours! (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Ned and Harlow accidentally dropped their map during the panic at River Bend - when gunshots were heard at the holiday getaway.



Unaware that their friends have now returned to Erinsborough, Ned and Harlow have found themselves lost while looking for missing members of the party, Levi Canning (Richie Morris) and Freya Wozniak (Phoebe Roberts).



Ned and Harlow have no choice but to huddle together until help arrives.



On the hunt for shelter, the friends find a waterfall... where things take an unexpected steamy turn!



All alone with nobody to catch 'em, will Ned and Harlow finally give in to their SECRET attraction to each other?

Roxy and Kyle have baby-making plans on their minds on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) and Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) aren't wasting any time with their plans to start their own family.



Kyle's brush with death last year, after he was diagnosed with testicular cancer, has reminded the couple that life is just too short.



The pair arrive home from an insemination apointment in the city, completely unaware of all the SHOCK drama that happened at River Bend.



Hendrix Greyson (Ben Turland) and his girlfriend, Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) cook-up a romantic lunch for Roxy and Kyle, to celebrate the next step in their baby-making plans.



Both Hendrix and Mackenzie are distracted as word spreads that Ned and Harlow are still missing after the River Bend getaway.



Hendrix and Mackenzie decide to keep the news from the happy couple for the moment.



But surely it's only a matter of time before someone accidentally lets the truth slip...

Amy is anxious for a news update about missing Ned on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) is desperate to see her on/off boyfriend, Ned and tell him how she feels.



Amy was hoping to have a talk and get their relationship back on track before Ned went off to River Bend.



But now that Ned hasn't returned to Erinsborough with the other Ramsay Street residents, Amy is getting worried.



Amy enlists the help of buddy, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) to join the search party with her.



They head to River Bend and comb the vast wilderness.



Will Ned and Harlow be found before the daylight fades?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5