Neighbours spoilers: WHY is Toadie angry with wife Terese?

WHY does Toadie have an angry reaction to Terese's future plans for Sonya's garden nursery on Neighbours?

Airs Monday 12 August 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Toadie Rebecchi (played by Ryan Moloney) has been emotionally struggling with reminders of his past on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings).



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Toadie is not happy when his wife, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou), arranges a working group to help bring the late Sonya Rebecchi's garden nursery out of rack and ruin.



Later, retirement home manager Terese reveals her big plan for Eirini Rising to take on the long abandoned nursery as a community garden project.



But Terese is left reeling when Toadie has an angry reaction to her plans, and declares it will NOT happen!

Airs Tuesday 13 August 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Nicolette Stone (Hannah Monson) and Kiri Durant (Gemma Bird Matheson) are desperate to spend some quality time together alone.



So the newly reunited couple make plans to move in together!



Kiri believes that Nicolette is a changed woman, and is no longer the insecure and manipulative person she used to be.



However, Kiri is stopped in her tracks when she accidentally discovers makes a SHOCK discovery on Nicolette's phone...

Nicolette and Kiri decide to move in together on Neighbours!

Airs Wednesday 14 August 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



The awkward teenage love triange continues, as JJ Varga-Murphy (Riley Bryant) challenges his brother, Dex (Marley Williams), to finally ask school classmate Nell Rebecchi (Ayisha Salem-Towner) out on a date.



Things could get even more awkward since Nell has SECRET romantic feelings for JJ.



WHAT will happen will Dex finally plucks-up the courage to reveal his true feelings for Nell?

JJ challenges Dex to ask Nell out on a date on Neighbours.

Nell only has eyes for JJ on Neighbours.

Airs Thursday 15 August 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Nicolette wants things to work out this time around with girlfriend, Kiri.



So she has agreed to stop keeping evidence against baby daddy Aaron Brennan's (Matt Wilson) every time he makes a mistake.



And she's dropped her plans to challenge the original custody agreement over daughter Isla that she made with Aaron and his late husband, David Tanaka.



Unfortunately for Nicolette, a custody agreement report has already been sent out by the lawyer.



And when Kiri catches Nicolette reading it, she is not impressed by her scheming intentions...

Will Nicolette and Kiri's reunion be short-lived on Neighbours?

