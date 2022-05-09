Neighbours spoilers: Will Corey Smythe-Jones be EXPOSED?

Corey Smythe-Jones (played by guest star Laurence Boxhall) continues to manipulate Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Corey and his crafty cohort, Christabel Bancroft (Syd Zygier) have been secretly plotting to recruit Harlow into The Restoration Order - the same creepy cult that Harlow's late mum, Prue Wallace, was a member of.



Harlow is feeling increasingly tired and wiped-out.



But little does she know that Corey has secretly been drugging her drinks...



Corey's manipulation continues to work as he isolates Harlow from her family and friends.



However, Harlow's uncle/doctor, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) finds her looking unwell and becomes concerned.



After sharing his suspicions with his husband, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson), David confronts Corey and makes a SHOCK accusation!



Is smooth-talking Corey about to be caught-out?

David becomes increasingly worried about Harlow on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Meanwhile, the news of Hendrix Greyson's (Ben Turland) medical condition sends shockwaves around Ramsay Street.



Hendrix wanted to keep a lid on his diagnosis for as long as possible.



But now the truth is out and he's stuck living next door to troublesome teenager, Sadie Rodwell (Emerald Chan), who is totally to blame for what has happened to Hendrix.



The Rodwell family reel from the harsh reaction they receive from their new neighbours.



Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) try to keep the peace with the Rodwell family.



But Sadie is still feeling super-guilty for THAT fire she started at Erinsborough High School.



She's not sure she can live on Ramsay Street, knowing that everyone hates her.



Will the Rodwell family have no choice but to pack their bags and move out of Number 26?

Hendrix is not happy about the terrible turn of events on Ramsay Street on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, Freya Wozniak (Phoebe Roberts) has signed-up to do some volunteering with the Sonya Rebecchi Foundation.



Freya gets a pleasant surprise when her ex, Levi Canning (Richie Morris) drops off a bag of donations.



For a moment, it seems like there's still a spark between Levi and Freya.



Is there any chance of them ever getting back together?



Watch this space!



Freya and Levi are starting to reconnect on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5