Neighbours spoilers: Will Leo blame Krista for putting Abigail in DANGER?

Airs Monday 20 May 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Leo Tanaka (played by Tim Kano) is alarmed to discover that his young daughter, Abigail, has swallowed some unidentified pills on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Abigail is rushed to Erinsborough Hospital, where it turns out that the pills were from a bag dropped by Krista Sinclair's (Majella Davis) former drug dealer, Shannon Rutherford (Grace Quealy)!



Krista is full of guilt over what has happened.



Will Leo also blame his now ex-girlfriend Krista for putting his daughter's life in DANGER?

Airs Tuesday 21 May 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) is shocked to discover she has been banned from visiting her ex-boyfriend, Haz Devkar (Shiv Palekar), in hospital.



She soon comes face-to-face with Haz's visiting sister, Amira (Maria Thattil), who makes it very clear that she blames Mackenzie for her brother's critical condition!



Mackenzie is devastated to be shut out while Haz's life remains on the line.



Very soon, the two women in Haz's life get into a very HEATED argument...

Airs Wednesday 22 May 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Karl Kennedy's (Alan Fletcher) personal and professional reputation remains on the line, while everybody believes that he is the infamous neighbourhood POOPER!



However, on today's episode of the Aussie soap there could be a chance for doctor Karl to clear his name...



While out on a solo bike ride, Karl catches a glimpse of the REAL public pooper!



But WHO is it?



Karl enlists the help of fellow cyclist, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson), to try and track down the culprit who could be a member of the local cycling club...

Airs Thursday 23 May 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Byron Stone (Xavier Molyneux) clearly still has plenty of resentment towards his dad, Victor (Craig Hall).



So when some SHOCK news rocks the family, Byron's angry feelings continue to build.



Byron's girlfriend, Sadie Rodwell (Emerald Chan), worries what's going on with him.



But Byron keeps his cards close to his chest.



That is until he's unable to hold back any longer, and EXPLODES at his dad over the past...

