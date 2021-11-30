'Neighbours' spoilers: Will Paul Robinson WIN back Terese?

Paul Robinson (played by Stefan Dennis) finally seems to be making some progress in repairing his troubled marriage to Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) on Neighbours (6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Although, every move that Paul makes is still being monitored by his half-brother, Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett), who seems determined to sabotage Paul and Terese's marriage.



But things are looking up when Terese accepts Paul's invitation to dance at the Metropolitan Police Charity Ball, which Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) is hosting at his vineyard.



Unfortunately, Terese's slow dance with Paul leaves her in all kinds of mixed emotions.



It's not long before Glen finds Terese in a drunken state, rambling about getting back together with Paul.



The news does not please Glen at all...

Roxy and Sheila are worried about Kyle's health on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) is determined to have a nice night out at the Ball with his girlfriend, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson).



But everything seems to be taking its toll on Kyle at the moment, since he was diagnosed with testicular cancer and underwent surgery.



Kyle keeps on insisting he is feeling OK.



But during a dance with Roxy, his nausea gets the better of him and Kyle slumps to the ground...

Ned and Levi get competitive over Amy on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Meanwhile, the competition heats up between Ned Willis (Ben Hall) and Levi Canning (Richie Morris) over their girlfriend, Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton).



Ned still fancies his chances of going EXCLUSIVE with Amy, and therefore pushing Levi out the picture.



So Levi is not exactly thrilled when Ned gatecrashes HIS night out with Amy on his arm at the Charity Ball.



But all's fair in love and war, as they say...



So, Levi and Ned get into a bidding war over a romantic getaway for Amy.



But the rivalry between the fellas is temporarily forgotton after Levi's loudmouth work colleage, Constable Reuben Elliott (Lee Jankowski) mocks Levi, Amy and Ned's polyamorous relationship...



... leading Levi to do something he may later regret!

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5