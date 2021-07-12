'Neighbours' spoilers: Will Yashvi Rebecchi ARREST Mitch?

Yashvi Rebecchi puts her job on the line when she brings thugs Mitch and Nelson in for police questioning.

Yashvi Rebecchi (played by Olivia Junkeer) reckons she knows WHO gave Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) a fright at Number 26 on Neighbours (Channel 5, 5:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But Yashvi is in the bad books with her police partner Levi Canning (Richie Morris) and his cousin Kyle (Chris Milligan).



They believe Yashvi's secret surveillance of thugs Mitch Foster (Kevin Hofbauer) and Nelson Ryker (Rhys Mitchell) has just made the situation worse.



However, Yashvi refuses to drop the investigation and decides to bring Mitch and Nelson in for police questioning.



Both Mitch and Nelson claim they have alibis and have been nowhere near the Canning house.



Sergeant Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will) is not impressed with Yashvi's handling of the investigation and suddenly she finds her job and reputation on the line.

Sheila got a fright at the Canning house on yesterday's episode of Neighbours. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) and Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) continue to bond as they prepare the vineyard for its reopening.



But Chloe remains unaware that Leo has an ulterior motive.



He has agreed to help his dad Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) and Chloe's ex-husband Pierce Greyson dig up dirt on Chloe's relationship with Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes).



Leo senses all may not be right in paradise between Chloe and Nicolette, but how much information will Chloe accidentally reveal?

Leo continues his secret mission to find out what's happening between Chloe and her girlfriend Nicolette on Neighbours. (Image credit: Neighbours)

Back on Ramsay Street, Aaron Bennan (Matt Wilson) and David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) are still unsure if they can fully trust their baby mama, Nicolette.



The couple noticed the way Nicolette tried to push them out of the picture at the ante-natal class.



Aaron and David confront Nicolette and remind her they have entered into a co-parenting arrangement with her.



Nicolette tries to convince the fellas she is still fully committed to their agreement.



Can the trio put their differences aside and make peace?

Aaron and David are not impressed by Nicolette's recent behaviour on Neighbours. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5