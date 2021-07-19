'Neighbours' spoilers: Will Yashvi Rebecchi survive the CRASH?

It's not looking good for Yashvi Rebecchi after the SHOCK car crash on Neighbours.

Yashvi Rebecchi (played by Olivia Junkeer) is in a bad way after her and Levi Canning's (Richie Morris) car crash on Neighbours (Channel 5, 5.30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



A shocked Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) arrives on the scene and at first, she fears both Yashvi and her grandson Levi could be dead.



Luckily, Levi is able to pull himself free from the wreckage and Yashvi is rushed to hospital, her life on the line...

Fearing the worst, her mum Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal) rushes back to Erinsborough from Sydney and keeps an anxious vigil by Yashvi's hospital bed.



Will Yashvi be OK?

Levi and Yashvi are in a spin after the SHOCK car crash on Neighbours. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Dipi returns to Erinsborough to visit Yashvi in hospital on Neighbours. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Mitch Foster (Kevin Hofbauer) and Nelson Ryker (Rhys Mitchell) attempt to make their escape after witnessing Levi and Yashvi's accident.



But policeman Levi is in hot pursuit and chases the criminals through the bush.



Levi brings down Nelson easily, however, Mitch isn't giving up without a fight.



And when Mitch starts messing with Levi's head about the past, will Levi SNAP and resort to violence to get even with the man who bashed him when he was younger?

How far will Levi go to get even with thug Mitch on Neighbours? (Image credit: Channel 5)

Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) managed to sabotage Ned Willis's (Ben Hall) blind date with Fife Devenue on yesterday's episode of Neighbours.

So after all that Amy decides to finally pluck up the courage to confess her true feelings to Ned. She admits she likes Ned and is up for the possibility of some casual fun together, even if she is his boss at The Flamingo Bar!

But is some dramatic news about to derail Amy's BIG declaration of lust?

Amy admits her true feelings to Ned on Neighbours! (Image credit: Channel 5)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5