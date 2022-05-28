Bryce Dallas Howard returning to direct The Mandalorian season 3

Bryce Dallas Howard is staying busy these days. Howard, the talented multi-hyphenate actor and director, is gearing up for the release of Jurassic World: Dominion , coming June 10. She’s also returning to the Star Wars universe, according to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) , to direct a season 3 episode of the wildly popular Disney Plus series The Mandalorian .

Howard is well versed in Star Wars lore; this will mark the third time she’s directed an episode of The Mandalorian and her fourth overall directing gig in the Star Wars universe; she also directed the "Return of the Mandalorian" episode in The Book of Boba Fett.

Working in the Star Wars universe runs in the family. Howard’s famous father, Ron Howard, directed 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story.

There’s no mistaking the camaraderie between Star Wars creatives behind the scenes. Directing across different series seems to be par for the course with Star Wars directors and the shows are so much better as a result.

Deborah Chow directed an episode of The Mandalorian, joining the likes of Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi, Peyton Reed and Robert Rodriguez. Chow is the director for the entirety of Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1. You almost need a flow chart to keep track of all the different directors who have worked on multiple Star Wars series.

Meanwhile, Dave Filoni, who serves as a showrunner and writer on The Mandalorian with Jon Favreau, is making the hyperspeed jump over to Ahsoka to direct a "handful" of episodes, per The Hollywood Reporter. It’s worth noting that Filoni and Favreau have both directed several episodes of The Mandalorian as well.

Filoni’s background, of course, is with the animated Star Wars series that made Ahsoka the shining star that she is in the galaxy far, far away. Filoni directed 2008’s animated feature Star Wars: The Clone Wars, where Ahsoka Tano first debuted. It makes perfect sense that he’d step behind the camera for an episode of the upcoming series that will see Rosario Dawson in the titular role.

Ahsoka started production in May according to the folks at Nerdist (opens in new tab). Though no specific release date is presently available, a 2023 premiere was confirmed on the first day of Star Wars Celebration 2022 in Anaheim.

The Mandalorian season 3 is going to stream exclusively on Disney Plus in February 2023. All previous episodes of The Mandalorian, as well as the other Star Wars original TV series, are also exclusively on Disney Plus, for which you'll need a standalone or Disney Bundle (opens in new tab) subscription.