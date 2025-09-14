Coldwater episode 4 recap: 'We work better as a team' (spoilers)

This Coldwater episode 4 recap contains spoilers... Angus father Nathan (Gilly Gilchrist), is convinced John (Andrew Lincoln) killed his son and tells him he's going to the police, however, Tommy (Ewen Bremner) has other ideas.

Rebecca (Eve Myles) isn't surprised when she hears what her husband has done, yet when Fiona (Indira Varma) hears about how Tommy has killed their cat, there's a massive bust-up in the garden.

Here's how the episode played out...

Seeing that Tommy looks "happy and ten years younger”, Rebecca (Eve Myles) guesses that her husband killed their neighbours’ cat and is worried it’s a sign of things to come. However, she seems excited rather than horrified by his actions.



There’s no time to dwell on it, though, because their kids are home and they want to be a happy family. Some chance of that. It’s clear Moira Jane (Abigail Lawrie) has put some distance between her and her parents, although we learn she was adopted when she starts talking to her mother about her therapy. In the car, Tommy chats to Cameron (Samuel Bottomley) and asks him if he’s taken anything that belongs to him. Cameron says he hasn’t.

Next door, Catriona (Lois Chimimba) pays Fiona (Indira Varma) a visit to reveal the truth about what happened last night and how Tommy grabbed her by the throat, but John managed to save her. “Tommy has to be stopped,” she says. “Don’t let John be fooled by him”.

Meanwhile, John is on a playdate at the playground when Angus’ father, Nathan (Gilly Gilchrist) approaches him. John admits that he had met Angus before, explaining how they’d clashed at the shop, although when he says he never told the police, Nathan seems surprised. He tells John HE will tell the police, because he believes his son was murdered. He then tells John he knows he was covered in blood the night his son died, which makes him the prime suspect in his eyes.

John asks Nathan to wait until the next day before going to the cops, so he can talk to his wife. But when he gets home, Fiona explains what Katrina told her. John explains how he’s not friends with Tommy anymore - and that he suspects him of killing the cat.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'I killed your boy'

Across the road, Moira Jane and Cameron are telling their mother how they believe John killed Angus and that Tommy helped him cover it up. Rebecca lies and says that John had an accident while he was out running and that Tommy went to the church to get a First Aid kit.

However, Cameron then shows her the necklace he found in Tommy’s shed. Thinking quickly, Rebecca says Angus and Tommy used to be close, so Nathan gave him the necklace, before castigating her children for suspecting their father. Moira Jane feels terrible, but Cameron doesn’t believe her story.

Of course, we know she's lying through her teeth and the idea that Nathan and Tommy are close is laughable when we see how reluctant Nathan is to accept a lift from the wiry weirdo when his car won’t start later on. We wouldn’t be surprised to find Tommy had sabotaged it so he could get Nathan in his car tbhqh.

Against his better judgment, Nathan finally hops into Tommy's car and as they drive off into the middle of a deserted forest, Tommy starts quizzing him about his conversation with John earlier that day. Under pressure, Nathan explains how he’s going to the police about John, although Tommy explains how it was actually HIM who killed Angus, explaining with dead-eyed malevolence that he “just wanted to”. He then strangles Nathan with his own seatbelt.

'We work better as a team!'

When Tommy gets home, Rebecca demands to know what he’s been up to. “We work better as a team,” she says, before he explains how he killed Nathan because he had a witness who saw John covered in blood. Rebecca tells him the witness is Cameron and about how the kids confronted her with their suspicions about him, although she “talked her way out of it”.

We then get more of a glimpse into this couple’s depraved world, as Tommy says his actions haven’t gone against their agreement not to kill any women. “Both executions were circumstantial and justifiable,” he says psychotically.

On that note, it’s time for the Bible Group, although some of Tommy’s pals are clearly fed up with reading about serial killers. They’re also not keen on the hot tub, but Tommy demands they all get in there and soon opens up about how much he now hates God.

Next door, John confesses his fears about Tommy to Fiona, but stops short of following through on his intention to tell her what he did to Angus. Yet as they’re burying the cat with their kids, Fiona storms round to Tommy’s house to confront him about what he did to their cat.



Fiona storms outside to accuse Tommy, before slapping him. He grabs her and throws her violently to the floor in front of his bible group, Moira Jane (Abigail Lawrie) and Fiona’s kids. “What an embarrassment of a wife you have John!” says Tommy. When John punches him, Tommy holds him under the water, but lets him up before he drowns, as Rebecca watches on cooly. When they get home, John finally tells Fiona that he killed Angus, but will she believe him?

Meanwhile back at Tommy’s, Moira Jane has stumbled upon her adopted father’s stash of ‘trophies’, which he moved from the shed. In there she finds a collar with ‘Harlequin’ engraved upon it.