Coldwater episode 5 recap: 'You used to be so clinical' (spoilers)

This Coldwater episode 5 recap contains spoilers... John (Andrew Lincoln) and his wife Fiona (Indira Varma) are finally on the same page as they take the fight to Tommy (Ewen Bremner), however, it seems they are losing the PR battle and the people of Coldwater believe John is a murderer.

,Meanwhile, when Catriona (Lois Chimimba) tells Moira Jane (Abigail Lawrie) the horrible truth about her father, she resolves to put a stop to his evil deeds.

Here's how the episode played out...

The next morning, Tommy heads back to the woods to bury Nathan’s body, however, he’s too late because the leader of a ghost tour has stumbled across Angus’ father’s remains!

Back at his house, after realising the truth about her father, Moira Jane (Abigail Lawrie) is trying to get in touch with Cameron, who’s still at Catriona’s. Cameron (Samuel Bottomley) is convinced John murdered Angus, but she thinks the real killer could be someone a little bit closer to home. He refuses to believe it - really? - and heads to church, where his mother embraces him.

Meanwhile, John feels relieved after he finally explains to his wife Fiona (Indira Varma) how he killed Angus and how he promised Nathan he’d go to the police with him. She urges him to consult a lawyer instead, but he refuses.

However, before he can speak to the police, John learns that Nathan’s body has been found in the woods. With him out of the picture, does he really need to confess? As for Cameron, he’s consumed by guilt, believing John murdered Nathan after finding out he knew he’d been seen covered in blood on the night of Angus’ death.

Nathan confides in his mother, Rebecca (Eve Myles), who immediately latches on to the theory and adds more weight to it by explaining how cut up John was at church the morning after Angus’ death. “He’s a dangerous man!” she says.

John returns home to tell Fiona about Nathan’s death and she immediately guesses that Tommy did it. However John believes Tommy did it to protect him because he killed Angus and begins wallowing in his own regret.

Yet just then, Fiona - who let’s face it, is the hero of this story if there is one - says she doesn’t believe his story. “I don’t think you killed Angus,” she says, before explaining that she doesn’t think he’s got it in him, mentally or physically. “You only know he was dead because Tommy told you,” she continues, explaining that she thinks Tommy killed Angus and Nathan because he wanted to.

'You used to be so clinical'

Unfortunately, a lie is half way around the world before the truth has had time to put its trousers on - as the saying goes - and down at the church Rebecca is telling everyone about the row Nathan had with John at the play park on the day he died.

However, whether Moira Jane will be fooled is another matter and she’s looking through her father’s box of trophies in the garage, taking photos of all of them, when Tommy gets home. While all this is going on Rebecca gets home shouting for Tommy angrily, until she notices Moira Jane and then lowers her tone as she explains how the police have found Nathan’s body.

Rebecca takes her husband aside and reads him the riot act. “You weren’t like this when you were younger, you used to be so clinical,” she says before telling him how she’s started a rumour putting the blame on John.

Later that day, the two couples share a tense encounter outside, where Fiona subtly winds Tommy up by casting aspersions at the slack manner in which the body was left lying around for anyone to find. She and John are now on the same page for the first time in years and decide to try and force a reaction out of Tommy in front of everyone at that evening’s memorial for Nathan.

Next door, Lady MacBeth - sorry Rebecca - is telling Tommy how she wants this nightmare over and their lives to go back to how they were before.

'We have to get that box'

At the pub, Moira Jane comes looking for Cameron, but bumps into Catriona, who tells her old friend she thinks Tommy - and not John - is the murderer everyone is after. She then opens up about how Tommy attacked her and how it wasn’t the first time he has done so. “When I was a teenager he followed me when I was walking home alone and grabbed me by the throat,” she explains. “He said ‘don’t be a whore Catriona. Whores get killed in this town!’”

At the prayer meeting, rumours about John are circulating with a vengeance, so when he and his family arrive they don’t get the warmest reception. Bobby the bobby pulls him to one side and tells him about the accusations being laid at his door. “I don’t believe you killed Nathan, but you need to watch your back,” he says.

John then heads towards Tommy and the pair share a frosty face-off, in which they both argue about who’s going to pray for who. John wins and issues a host of thinly-veiled accusations through the medium of godliness. It’s the first time we see him getting one over on Tommy, who seems shocked and affronted, but the people of Coldwater don’t see it that way and John and Fiona’s car is attacked outside.

Back in the church, Rebecca and Tommy share another evil tete-a-tete. “This has to work, I just want it to be over,” says Rebecca. “We’re nearly there,” he replies, eerily.

When John and Fiona get home, they get a visit from Moira Jane, who claims her mother is lovely (?!?!?!) but Tommy is different. She then shows them the photos she took of her father’s box of trophies. “We have to get that box,” says John. “It’s the only way to stop him.”