Coldwater episode 2 recap: 'You just got away with murder' (spoilers)

This Coldwater episode 2 recap contains spoilers... John (Andrew Lincoln) is riven with guilt after believing he murdered young Angus (Lorn MacDonald); however, he has no idea it was actually Tommy (Ewen Bremner) who finished him off.

He's desperate to confess, yet Tommy takes him hunting and manipulates him into spending the night with Catriona (Lois Chimimba) destabilising his marriage to Fiona (Indira Varma) yet further.

Here's how the episode played out...

The following morning Tommy goes to look at Angus’ necklace in his special box in his shed, but when Rebecca disturbs him he accidentally drops it on the floor. Oh dear.

John comes round to visit him after going for (another) run, yet Tommy’s son Cameron (Samuel Bottomley) tells him his mum and dad have gone to church. It’s Sunday after all. “Did you enjoy your run last night?” he asks John as he leaves, before heading out to his father’s shed, where he finds Angus’ necklace on the floor.

Determined to see Tommy, John suggests his family head off to church, “it’ll be fun!” he tells his unbelievably patient wife Fiona (Indira Varma), unconvincingly. During the service, John heads to the front so that Tommy can “pray for him” and asks his neighbour what happened when he found Angus. Tommy lies and tells him he was already dead when he found him. John is desperate to tell the police what happened, but Tommy persuades him not to. “You’ll never see your wife and kids again,” he says.



However after the service, Rebecca receives a call telling her about Angus’ death and John faints right there in the graveyard. Later on Fiona wonders if her husband feels guilty about his death because of the confrontation they had at the Co-op. If only she knew!

'You got away with murder'

The next day John returns to the scene of the crime to take a look at Angus’ caravan, before popping down to the police station to confess. When he’s there he bumps into Bobby the bobby, from Tommy’s bible group, however just as he’s about to spill his guts, Tommy comes in and stops him, by inviting him and Bobby to go hunting.

When they get to the woods, Tommy issues John with a thinly-veiled threat while handing him a gun, which causes him to — you guessed it — run away. Yet his bid to escape is cut short when Tommy shoots a stag in front of him and "bloods" him with it while putting it in the van.



Tommy then apologises to him for scaring him with the gun. “You have to see it from my point of view," he says. "You come to me with a problem, I try to help and be a good neighbour, but when I saw you at the police station, I felt betrayed and panicked.”

As they drive off, Bobby explains that Angus’ death isn’t being treated as suspicious and has been put down to falling asleep with a lit cigarette.

They then head to the pub to drop off the stag, forcing a reluctant John to come along with them. “You need to learn to relax,” says Tommy. “You just got away with murder!” However, he then orders whisky for everyone, while secretly having an apple juice himself. Very sneaky. When John gets drunk, he can’t pick up the kids, leading to an argument with Fiona. “You’ve abandoned the kids,” she shouts furiously.

John (Andrew Lincoln) and Catriona (Lois Chimimba) (Image credit: ITV)

'He's a bit suss'

Fiona then storms outside to do the recycling, where Tommy’s son Cameron watches her through the window. When his mum catches him, she has a weird conversation with him about how he likes MILFs (she’s very odd indeed). He responds by saying John seems “a bit suss”, although he agrees when she suggests he joins his father down the pub.

Rebecca obviously had no idea John would be there as well and after a couple of shandies, Cameron accuses him of spying on Catriona (Lois Chimimba) — whom Cameron has always had a thing for — and launches himself at him. Unsurprisingly, John doesn’t fight back. “F****** boomers,” says Cameron as he walks out. But on his way home, he bumps into Angus’ father and says there’s something he needs to tell him. But what? Is he talking about John’s midnight run or the necklace he found in his dad’s shed?

Meanwhile, John goes on quite the bender - while presumably Tommy is still drinking apple juice - and ends up staying the night at Catriona’s! Apparently, they didn’t do anything because he was too drunk, but it’s still not a good look - and we can’t help but feel Tommy orchestrated it all for his own nefarious ends.

'Something happened'

After waking up, John receives a call from Tommy saying Fiona is round his house looking for him. Tommy tells John’s wife he stayed with him and is taking a shower as he’s feeling worse for wear, while also mentioning that Catriona might have a crush on her husband.

John rushes back to Tommy’s house as fast as he can, while Tommy quizzes Fiona most inappropriately about her private life. “Do you and John still make love?” he asks creepily. As Fiona tries to leave, Rebecca arrives home, while Cameron watches their exchange from the stairs. When they get home, Fiona says she knows he didn’t stay with Tommy last night and they have a big row, during which she calls him a “nobody who does nothing”, which seems quite fair.



Next door, Rebecca catches her husband just as he’s about to murder a cat, before she beckons him inside to speak to him about her upcoming sermon. It’s all about the sins of David, especially murder, which she mentions very pointedly. “Something happened,” he tells her. “I had a feeling this was coming,” she replies.