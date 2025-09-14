Coldwater episode 3 recap: 'I'm deep in John's soul' (spoilers)

This Coldwater episode 3 recap contains spoilers... Tommy's son Cameron (Samuel Bottomley) discovers his father's horde of sinister trophies and sets off for Glasgow to talk to his sister Moira Jane (Abigail Lawrie) about it.

When Tommy (Ewen Bremner) realises what his son has discovered, he sets off to find out more from Catriona (Lois Chimimba) and brutally assaults her in a shocking fashion that puts us in no doubt about what a dangerous villain he really is.

Here's how the episode played out...

John (Andrew Lincoln) and Fiona (Indira Varma) bicker as they head towards to Angus’ funeral, yet they're watched with interest by their neighbour Rebecca, who will presumably be taking charge of proceedings as the local vicar.



Before departing, she checks if her husband, Tommy, has any “unhealthy compulsions or desires”, before expressing her concern for John. “John is a weak man, I’m deep in his soul,” says Tommy, eerily. Rebecca (Eve Myles) then asks if he took any "trophies" from his evil deed, yet when Tommy goes to check on the necklace, he finds it’s missing.



Tommy suspects their son Cameron (Samuel Bottomley) has taken it. “It’s the end of everything if he knows!” says Rebecca.

At the funeral, which is quite busy considering Tommy said Angus had no family or friends, John is introduced to Nathan (Gilly Gilchrist), Angus’ father. Where were all these people when Angus was living in the woods? Probably ignoring him because he was a complete gobshite tbf.

At the wake, Fiona bumps into Catriona (Lois Chimimba), which is excruciating for all concerned, especially John. Meanwhile, Rebecca (Eve Myles) asks Catriona if she knows where Cameron is, she doesn’t know, but she drops him a text.

'John had blood all over him'

Later on, we meet Moira Jane (Abigail Lawrie), a teacher who’s undergoing counselling. It turns out this is Tommy’s daughter and when she leaves her appointment she’s confronted by her brother Cameron, who seems to have come all the way to Glasgow to find her. “What if dad comes looking for you?” she says.



Cameron tells his sister about Angus' death and how he suspects his father and John had something to do with it. “John had blood all over him,” he says, proving he DID see him on that fateful night. He also knows it was Angus’ necklace he found in his father’s shed and shows it to his sister. “What other reason could he have for having that in his possession?” he asks sensibly. It seems Cameron knows a lot more than anyone thinks!

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Moira tells Cameron they will go to Coldwater in the morning to find out what’s happening…

That evening, John and Fiona are hosting a dinner party for Jez and Pippa, their friends from London, deciding to put on a brave face despite the fact that their marriage is in crisis. Through them, they learn that Matthew and Jess are getting a divorce, which their pals thought was old news, but clearly wasn’t! It turns out Matthew is the man that Fiona had an affair with, which makes things rather awkward to say the least.

Catriona defends herself when Tommy and John invade her home (Image credit: ITV)

'You can't be trusted alone with a woman'

Next door Tommy is determined to speak to Catriona to find out what Cameron knows, but Rebecca says he can’t be trusted to be with a woman alone tonight. So Tommy says he’ll persuade John to come along, as she trusts him.

However arrives at John's house, he overhears Fiona laying into him and telling everyone how he quizzed her over their sex lives. That doesn’t stop him bursting into their meal and demanding that John come with him to help look for Cameron though, reminding John of the favour he did for him.

Fiona assumes he’s talking about helping John cover up his illicit night with Catriona, so he tells her the truth about that night, before saying kissing a barmaid isn’t the same as “f****** his best friend”. Awks.

When they arrive at Catriona's, Tommy bursts in after John knocks on the door and runs upstairs to rifle through her phone. She tells Tommy she thinks Cameron has gone to Glasgow, but Tommy wants more. When she tells him to shove it, he grabs her by the neck and throws her against the wall. John watches the terrible assault helplessly before finally helping her as she chases them out, armed with a knife. It’s a brutal episode, which demonstrates how dangerous Tommy.

John returns home covered in blood - again - and this time it’s Angus’ father Nathan (Gilly Gilchrist) who spies him. After cleaning himself up he crawls into his children’s tent in the garden.

Next door, Rebecca is on the phone with her daughter, who tells her she’s bringing Cameron back to Coldwater tomorrow. “What if they go to the police?” says Tommy, before admitting that things got a little “out of hand” at Catriona’s. The creepy pair then profess their love for each other, before Tommy attacks John’s cat, Harlequin. Hearing the squeals, John leaves the tent to find his cat dead outside his house. Eeeeek!