A League of Their Own: Mexican Road Trip — release date, destinations, trailer and everything we know

A League of Their Own: Mexican Road Trip sees the team on the road again.

A League of Their Own: Mexican Road Trip is another hilarious special edition following on from the team's South East Asia adventure. This time it’s all sombreros, mariachi bands and tequila in the epic four-part trip, as captains Jamie Redknapp and Jill Scott go head-to-head with teammates Mo Gillligan, Micah Richards and comedian Maisie Adam, as they attempt sporting challenges with a Latin twist.

That means getting stuck into everything from Mexican-style horseriding and wrestling to roller-skating at Mexico City’s famous Day of the Dead parade!

So here’s everything you need to know about A League of Their Own: Mexican Road Trip on Sky Max…

A League of Their Own Mexican Road Trip starts on Sky Max and NOW on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 and all four episodes will be available from that date as a box set.

Is there a trailer?

Yes a trailer from Sky has landed and there are some fun costumes and exploits! Take a look at the A League of Their Own Mexican Road Trip trailer below...

A League of Their Own Mexican Road Trip — destinations, challenges and what happens

While A League Of Their Own host Romesh Ranganathan gets to relax at home (although he does narrate the series!), the gang, including Jill Scott, Jamie Redknapp, Maisie Adams, Mo Gilligan and Micah Richards, fly out to Mexico for some fun in the sun.

But as the Blue Team and Red Team go head-to-head across the series, with the ultimate loser taking on a thrilling but terrifying forfeit, expect plenty of mickey taking, drunken antics and bad language! Spicy!

The gang will learn the art of Lucha Libre wrestling, complete with shiny costumes and comedy ring names, before showing off their skills in front of an excited crowed at the Arena Mexico. Across the series they also rollerskate at the Day of the Dead parade in Mexico City, rock climb in Guadalajara and take penalties in front of 60,000 football fans. There’s also baseball, horseriding and scuba diving, plus plenty of tequila and a mariachi band surprise! But the loser will be forced to face a giant bungee swing across a desert canyon in a terrifying forfeit!

Behind the scenes and more on A League of Their Own: Mexican Road Trip

A League of Their Own: Mexican Road Trip was commissioned by Zai Bennett, Managing Director of Content for Sky UK and Ireland and Phil Edgar-Jones, Director, Sky Arts and Entertainment.

The Commissioning Editor for Sky UK is Barbara Lee and the Executive Producers for CPL Productions, a Seven. One Studios company, are Murray Boland, Danielle Lux and David Taylor.