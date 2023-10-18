A League of Their Own series 18: release date, what happens, interviews, captains, host and guest stars

A League of Their Own hits its 18th series with more madcap sports-based challenges and fun sporty banter in between. The comedy panel show sees comedian Mo Gilligan defending the red team alongside Jamie Redknapp, and former England footballer and Lioness legend Jill Scott joining Micah Richards to captain the blues. Jill of course won I'm A Celebrity in 2022.

The first show sees former Real Madrid and Wales legend Gareth Bale and comedian Katherine Ryan ‘glowing up’ football managers Iain Dowie and Ian Holloway, before revealing their new looks on the ALOTO catwalk. Other guest stars across the series include Scott’s former teammate Mary Earps, cricketing hero Stuart Broad, comedian Rob Beckett and ex England striker Daniel Sturridge, while Romesh Ranganathan returns as host.

Here's everything you need to know on the latest series of A League Of Their Own, season 18 including a chat with new captains ill Scott and Mo Gillgan...

A League Of Their Own series 18 starts on Wednesday October 25 at 9pm on Sky Max and Sky Showcase, and runs weekly at the same time through Autumn 2023.

Jill Scott and Mo Gilligan on the 18th series of A League Of Their Own

Here, Jill Scott, 36, and Mo Gilligan, 35, tell us all about the new Autumn 2023 series of A League of Their Own…

Why did you want to join the show?

Jill Scott says: "Everyone always looks like they’re enjoying themselves whilst having a lot of changing-room banter!"

Mo Gilligan: "I did a one-off appearance on A League of Their Own: Road Trip last year. We headed to Vietnam and I had the best time. I’ve known Micah for a little while and Jamie, too. They’re just such lovely guys and a lot of fun to be with, so when I got the call it just felt like the perfect thing to do!"

What’s it like being on the panel with Micah Richards and Jamie Redknapp?

Jill Scott reveals: "Micah is so much fun and very talented. We have definitely had a laugh on the blue team. I liked him before working with him and now I like him even more!"

Mo Gilligan adds: "Micah’s great company. He’s got the craziest stories you’ve ever heard, like being in that Manchester City squad with people like Roberto Mancini and Mario Balotelli. Jamie’s extremely competitive coming from that kind of sports background, and he loves a name-drop!

Jill Scott retorts: "Yeah, as captains me and Jamie definitely have that sports rivalry between us. He really wants to win and so do I, so that made it very interesting at times!"

And how do you find working with Romesh Ranganathan?

Jill Scott says: "Wow, what a guy! I have a newfound respect for what he does – he’s just incredible at it. I feel like I’ve made a new friend, too."

Mo Gilligan reveals: "I know him from the comedy circuit and it’s great to have a fellow comic on the bill. He really helped me settle in!"

There are some brilliant guests this series. Who stood out for you?

Jill Scott says: "Obviously my friend Mary Earps. She was brilliant and threw herself at everything – she had no fear! Gareth Bale was a lovely guy, too, and Maisie Adam and Katherine Ryan just smashed the show as usual!"

Mo Gilligan explains: "I know Tom Davis well and he was really funny. And Gareth Bale was great. He’s always been a player I’ve thought is amazing – even though he did play for Tottenham, unfortunately! But to hear some of the highlights of his career was really fun."

What can you tell us about the challenges you took part in?

Jill Scott explains: "You might see me trying my hand at a new sport and learning some new life skills, both of which I wasn’t very good at. You’ll also see me do a duet with Peter Andre – a lifetime ambition completed!"

Mo Gilligan adds: "We all had to become Peloton instructors, which was one of the first VT challenges I did after joining the show and it was really tough. There was also a scary studio challenge where I had to do an assault course that was 30ft in the air – although that might be an exaggeration!"

Who would you like to see on the show?

Jill Scott: "I love all the sports and pop stars from the 90s. Although maybe I could get my ex-jungle team mate Owen Warner on there one day?"

Mo Gilligan says: "For me, Thierry Henry would be great on the show. I’m a big Arsenal fan, so that would be a bit of a pinch-me moment!"

Jill Scott won I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! in 2022. (Image credit: ITV)

Mo Gilligan in The Lateish Show (Image credit: Channel 4 )

is there a trailer for the Autumn 2023 series of A League Of Their Own?

No trailer has been released yet for this Autumn 2023 series A League Of Their Own.