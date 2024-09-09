Aaron Rodgers: Enigma — release date, clip and everything we know about the sports documentary series

One of the biggest stars of the NFL is getting his own Netflix series, as Aaron Rodgers is the subject of the aptly titled sports docuseries, Aaron Rodgers: Enigma, set to premiere in late 2024.

After a Hall of Fame-worthy career for the Green Bay Packers that included a Super Bowl and four MVP awards, Rodgers was set to make his debut as quarterback for the New York Jets in the 2023 NFL season that was ultimately cut short four plays into his first game when he suffered a torn Achilles that would sideline him for the year. However, Rodgers' story wasn’t done there, but instead was captured by the documentary team behind Simon Biles: Rising in what is Netflix’s latest venture into the world of the NFL (following docuseries Quarterback and Receiver).

Here is everything you need to know about Aaron Rodgers: Enigma.

The three-episode docuseries is going to premiere exclusively on Netflix on Tuesday, December 17.

That means there is going to be a lot of NFL-centric content hitting Netflix in December this year. In addition to the docuseries, Netflix is going to live stream its first-ever NFL games on Christmas Day: the Kansas City Chiefs vs Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens vs Houston Texans.

In order to watch Aaron Rodgers: Enigma, you are going to need a Netflix subscription plan.

Aaron Rodgers: Enigma cast

As of right now, the only individual that we definitely know will be featured in Aaron Rodgers: Enigma is Rodgers himself. Netflix has not released any information on who else will appear in the documentary.

That being said, it wouldn't be a surprise to see some of Rodgers' teammates (past and present) and family members appear in the documentary to give some insight into Rodgers' mentality as he recovered from his injury.

Aaron Rodgers: Enigma premise

An official synopsis for Aaron Rodgers: Enigma has not been shared, but the docuseries will follow Rodgers as he works to recover from his Achilles injury. That even included him attempting to make a comeback at some point during the 2023 NFL season.

Aaron Rodgers: Enigma trailer

A trailer for Aaron Rodgers: Enigma is not available right now, but Netflix did share a clip, which you can watch directly below: