ABC's Who Wants To Be A Millionaire 2024: release date, host and everything we know about the game show

Twenty-five years ago, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire took the US by storm, as the game show hosted by Regis Philbin premiered in August 1999, airing for 13 consecutive nights to see if any contestant could answer a series of trivia questions to win a $1 million prize. From there, the show would become ingrained into US culture, with things like its tense music, lifelines and "Is that your final answer" becoming instantly recognizable.

The game show has aired for more than 400 episodes in primetime since then, as well as having a daytime syndicated TV version that ran for many years. But it hasn't been on air since 2021, until this summer, when Who Wants To Be A Millionaire returns to primetime for a special slate of episodes to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

When does Who Wants To Be A Millionaire return? Who's hosting? And what is different about the classic game show? Here's everything we know about Who Wants To Be A Millionaire 2024.

ABC is bringing Who Wants To Be A Millionaire back to primetime on Wednesday, July 10. The show will run an hour and share Wednesday nights on ABC with Claim to Fame season 3.

In order to watch Who Wants To Be A Millionaire live, you must have access to your local ABC channel. That is available through traditional pay-TV providers, TV antenna or live TV streaming services like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. If you miss the show live, you'll be able to watch it on-demand on ABC.com if you have any of the above services; it is also expected that episodes are going to be made available on Hulu the day after they air.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire 2024 host

Asking the questions and shepherding this latest edition of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire is Jimmy Kimmel. The host of ABC's late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kimmel has hosted the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire revivals that have aired since 2020 and is set to continue in that role with this batch of episodes.

He is the latest in a long line of hosts for the game show. Most famous of course is Regis Philbin, but other Who Wants To Be A Millionaire hosts have included Meredith Vieria, Cedric the Entertainer, Terry Crews and Chris Harrison, as well as a slew of different guest hosts.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire gameplay

The basic rules of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire are contestants answer multiple choice questions worth increasing amounts of money building up to a $1 million final question. They keep going as long as they get the questions right, but get one wrong and the game is over; there are benchmark points that ensure you win a certain amount of money once you reach them. Contestants also have lifelines that can help them figure out the answers.

It is not clear at this time what lifelines are going to be used for this version of the game, but the classics are 50:50 (removing two wrong answers from the four options), Phone-a-Friend (allowing you to call a contact to get help with the question) and Ask the Audience (polling the studio audience's thoughts on a question). When Kimmel previously hosted the game show, during the height of the pandemic, Ask the Audience was replaced with Asked the Host.

For this special anniversary run of games, for the first time ever, the contestants for Who Wants To Be A Millionaire are going to be celebrity pairs, as they compete to win money for charity.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire 2024 contestants

At this time we don’t have any information on the celebrity contestants that are going to compete in this summer's episodes of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire 2024 trailer

No trailer for Who Wants To Be A Millionaire is available at this time. If/when ABC releases one, we'll add it here.