Agatha Christie’s England: release date, locations, trailer, and all you need to know

Agatha Christie’s England is a new documentary about the English locations the writer knew and loved.

It’s revealed that many of the locations helped inspire some of the author’s famous characters and plots for her hugely popular murder mysteries.

The one-off film, narrated by James Bond actress Samantha Bond, is a must-watch for all fans of the Queen of Crime.

Agatha Christie’s England is being shown in the UK on Channel 5 on Tuesday 6 July at 9pm. It will also be available on catch-up service My5.

Meanwhile, Agatha Christie’s England has already been broadcast on PBS in America.

What locations feature in Agatha Christie’s England?

Agatha Christie's great-grandson James at the boathouse, Greenway. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Fans will know that many of the places featured in the books are inspired by real locations. The documentary features Beacon Cove in Devon, where Agatha swam as a young woman with her nephew. Her nephew nearly drowned and that moment was movingly echoed later in her 1939 novel And Then There Were None. We also head to her country retreat, Greenway, near Torquay. The boathouse there featured in her 1956 classic, Dead Man’s Folly.

Christie may have partly based Miss Marple on her great aunt, who she lovingly called Granny. And we go to Ealing, where her great aunt would gleefully talk about the latest murder trial. We also go to Marple train station in Stockport and Christie is thought to have named her spinster sleuth creation after the station.

Does the film have access to Christie’s family?

Yes, Agatha Christie’s great-grandson James is seen in the documentary visiting the boathouse at Greenway. The makers also had access to Christie’s private homes.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! “Take a mystery tour through Agatha Christie’s England. Journey from perilous places to murderous manor houses and uncover Agatha Christie’s England,” declares the short trailer.