Alex Brooker: Hobby Man — air date, interview and everything we know

Alex Brooker: Hobby Man sees Alex try his hand as a number of new hobbies.

Alex Brooker: Hobby Man is a new four-part series in which The Last Leg’s Alex Brooker and celebrity guests try everything from gliding and fly-fishing to knitting and photography — all in a bid to find a new hobby to enjoy.

"I don't have many hobbies," Alex admits. "And most of the things that I do like — football, the Ghostbusters films — expanded my horizons from the age of 10. But I'm now 38, I should get some new ones!"

Here is everything we know about the new series...

Alex Brooker takes on Scarlett Moffatt in a game of chess. (Image credit: John Need/Channel 4)

The four-part series starts on More4 from Friday, August 19 and will also be available to stream on All4. There is no news on a US date as yet, but we will update this guide if that changes.

What happens in episode one of Alex Brooker: Hobby Man?

Alex starts by teaming up with Scarlett Moffatt in Edinburgh, where they learn how to play chess, go bird-watching and brew their own beer, which they call ‘Mr Hoppy’.

"I wanted to make a beer that tasted a bit like a 'Turbo Shandy', which is a mixture of beer and a Smirnoff Ice alco-pop," he explains, adding that, although it might not sound appetising, they were pleased with the results!

"Mr Hoppy is a lemony beer that’s lovely and refreshing," he reveals. "I had one during the heatwave, and it was absolutely bang on!"

Who's joining Alex for the rest of the episodes?

Alex is off to Swansea and Cardiff in South Wales with comedian Joe Wilkinson, who joins him for some fly fishing. He takes a tour through Wiltshire, Berkshire and London with Joe Thomas and the pair compete in a dog agility show.

Finally, Alex visits York, Leeds and the North Yorkshire Moors with Andi Oliver, where they take to the skies in a glider.