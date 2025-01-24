Alison Hammond's Florida Unpacked: release date, activities and everything we know

Can you get the full Florida experience without breaking the bank? Well, Alison Hammond and her son Aidan are on a quest to find out as they embark on a budget-friendly adventure across America's Sunshine State for new BBC2 travelogue Alison Hammond's Florida Unpacked.

Over 10 episodes Alison and Aidan head off the beaten track to discover must-visit gems as well as sharing practical tips on how to get the best deals for food and drink, accommodation, travel and once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

"In today’s cost-of-living climate, this show will be really helpful as we bring you all the little secrets on how to save money," says Alison.

Here's everything we know about Alison Hammond's Florida Unpacked...

Alison Hammond's Florida Unpacked airs Monday to Friday from January 27 at 6.30pm on BBC2 for two weeks.

All 10 episodes will also be available to stream as a box set on BBC iPlayer from the same date.

Alison Hammond's Florida Unpacked episodes

Episode 1

Alison and Aidan take in lots of different sights and activities during their trip and the first episode sees them indulge in a spot of kayaking in Florida’s oldest tourist hotspot, Silver Springs State Park…

"When I was younger, Florida was all about the big theme parks for me but there’s so much more to explore beyond that," explains Alison. "This trip was eye-opening - we visited some stunning, historical places that I never knew existed and the natural beauty is unbelievable. As we were canoeing through the natural springs, we saw monkeys and all sorts of wildlife, it was just stunning. I didn’t see any alligators, but they were definitely in there!"

"I really loved the Everglades on this trip," adds Aidan. "As much as I do enjoy the theme parks, I actually preferred being out on the water, exploring the Everglades and the springs. Even though it was a bit scary at times - because you’re always thinking an alligator might sneak up on you - they're actually really chilled and don’t bother you."

On the water: Alison and Aidan visit the Everglades (Image credit: BBC/Rock Oyster Media Productions Ltd)

Episode 2

Alison and Aidan are on a quest for budget-friendly family adventures in true American style, devouring affordable chicken and biscuits at an iconic Orlando diner. The pair also hitch a ride in a fire truck for a behind-the-scenes look at Orlando's fire department. They also dig into budget bites at a family-run eatery, before ending the day with a sleepover in a supposedly haunted hotel.

Episode 3

Alison and Aidan visit a theme park with an 80s feel and dive headfirst into the affordable fun, with a roller coaster ride for half the price of the big parks. Then, the pair stop off at a family-run popcorn shop, where they taste-test buffalo hot, bacon and cheese, and wasabi flavours. Alison and Aidan also take part in a dining experience straight out of the Middle Ages, where they get hands-on with horse grooming and learn some knightly stunts.

Episode 4

Alison and Aidan head to Fort Lauderdale on a high-speed affordable train, hit the thrift shops with a local professional, and then hop on an airboat for a wild Everglades tour.

Episode 5

Alison and Aidan join locals on a free trolley bus, dance up a storm with a salsa lesson in Little Havana, and get swept up in the soul-stirring vibes of a gospel church service.

We will update this guide when information about the remaining five episodes is released.

Alison Hammond's Florida Unpacked interview

Is it really possible to explore the theme park paradise on a shoestring budget? According to host Alison, apparently, you can!

"If you’re organised and do a bit of research, there are so many free or low-cost activities - like getting a tour of a fire station, or visiting parks that are a fraction of the price of the big ones," she says. 'Aidan and I have done the research, so you don’t have to.'

Top tour: Aidan and Alison at a fire station in Orlando. (Image credit: BBC/Rock Oyster Media Productions Ltd)

Having enjoyed lots of family holidays in the Sunshine State, Florida has always been a place close to Alison's heart.

"My mum, who worked as a travel agent, originally inspired me to go to Florida and she was always a big part of those trips," she says. "Mum wasn’t there this time [Maria died of cancer in 2020], so that was sad, but it was still lovely as Aidan and I have so many memories of visiting Florida with mum and we’d reminisce about the things we used to do together. So it was bittersweet - but a beautiful time spent with my son."

What are Alison and Aidan like as travel buddies?

It's obvious from the series that these two have a lovely relationship - but surely a teenager wouldn't be thrilled about holidaying with mum?

"Not at all! He absolutely loves it. He’s always asking, ‘Can I come'?", says Alison. "The other day, he was saying how much fun we have together - I bring the laughs, I am the life and soul, and he realises that. He’s been on plenty of trips with his friends, but he always says he has the best time with me.

"It was Aidan’s first time filming, so it felt like I had a work experience apprentice with me," she admits. "It was eye-opening to see how he approached it, and I realised he has the same work ethic as me - early mornings, late nights - and he handled it really well! I was quite surprised, to be honest. You know how teenagers can be, but he was great!"

And, of course, the trip meant Aidan got to see his mum in action.

"I learned a lot about mum filming this series," he says. "I learned that she’s actually a professional at her job. I used to think presenting was easy, like, ‘Oh yeah, she just stands there and talks.’ But then I actually had to do it myself, and I realised, ‘Wow, she’s really good at this!’"

Thrill seekers: Alison and Aidan ride a roller coaster. (Image credit: BBC/Rock Oyster Media Productions Ltd)

OK. But who's the better tour guide?

"Oh, that’s easy. Me!" teases Aidan. "I feel bad saying it, but she’s just not as good as me. She’s had 22 years of experience, and I only needed two and a half weeks to figure it all out. The apprentice has become the master!"

Alison Hammond's Florida Unpacked airs Monday-Friday from January 27 at 6.30pm on BBC2.