All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special 2022: cast, plot, and more

The All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special 2022 promises to be a Christmas TV highlight.

This will be the third festive special for the hugely popular Channel 5 drama, but it will be the first to be overshadowed by World War Two.

The third series ended recently and all the cast are expected to be back for the Christmas episode.

Here's everything we know…

Surprisingly, the festive special is unlikely to be shown actually on Christmas Day. Instead Channel 5 is likely to broadcast the episode a few days before the big day. When we have an official release date we will update this article.

Meanwhile, American fans are likely to have a bit of a wait before it finally arrives on PBS.

What’s the Christmas plot?

In the final moments of the third series James and Tristan were queuing up to join the armed forces. James has been torn up over whether to join up, he’s been wracked with guilt seeing over men heading off to war. Tristan for his part probably wants to show Siegfried that he is a grown man and can literally fight his own battles. However, we can’t imagine they actually head off to war at this point otherwise it will be a very bleak Christmas in the Dales!

Mrs Hall will no doubt be on hand to lay on the best possible festive feast. With her own son away at war, will she get bad news about him? It’s certainly going to be an anxious time for Mrs Hall.

It will all set up All Creatures Great and Small season 4 which is on its way in 2023.

All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special 2022 cast

All the main cast will be back. James (Nicholas Ralph) and Helen (Rachel Shenton) will be enjoying their first Christmas together as a married couple.

There will be Christmas banter between Tristan Farnon (Callum Woodhouse) and his older brother Siegfried Farnon (Samuel West).

Plus Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley) returns. While Miranda star Patricia Hodge continues as eccentric dog owner Mrs Pumphrey — the role played in the first series by the late Diana Rigg.

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet.