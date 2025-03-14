Ancient Greece by Train with Alice Roberts: release date, destinations, interview, episode guide and everything we know

Ancient Greece by Train with Alice Roberts sees the presenter travel from mainland Greece to the Cycladic islands and the Ionian coast of Turkey taking viewers on a journey into Ancient Greece and delving into the influence it has had on our modern-day world as she meets local archeologists, historians and visits ancient sites.

Her journey begins in the Greek city of Thessaloniki where she learns about the local legend of Alexander the Great and his father Philip II, the King of Macedon.

Ancient Greece by Train with Alice Roberts is a five-part series that launches on Channel 4 from Saturday, March 15, 2025, at 8pm.

The episodes will then air in the same slot weekly.

If a US release date is announced we will add it to this guide.

Ancient Greece by Train with Alice Roberts — which destinations does the series cover?

As well as Thessaloniki among the destinations Alice visits are Delphi, the Pentili Hills in Athens, the Corinth Canal, the historic island of Paros in the Cyclades, the island of Delos, Ephesus in Turkey and the acropolis of Pergamon in Turkey.

Alice Roberts takes viewers on a journey around Ancient Greece. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Exclusive interview with Alice Roberts

What can viewers expect from this new series?

Alice says, "It’s a wonderful journey through the landscape and ancient history of Greece - fromThessaloniki, down through mainland Greece, across to the Cycladic islands, and over tothe Ionian coast of Turkey - all the way to the very ancient site of Troy. Along the way, I meet a range of brilliant Greek and Turkish historians who share the latest research and perspectives on this fascinating history."

When did your passion for Greek mythology begin?

"I’ve loved Greek myths since I was a child. I had lots of books on Greek mythology and I learned ancient Greek at school and took a GCSE in it although I’m a bit rusty now. It’s been a very useful language to me as a biologist and anatomist. The history of Greece is really the underpinning for western civilisation. I don’t think you can understand our society, politics and culture today if you don’t engage with Greek history."

What were some of your highlights from this series?

"Going to Aigai was a bit of a pilgrimage for me. My wonderful friend and mentor, Jonathan Musgrave, who passed away in 2023, told me all about the incredible tomb of Philip II of Macedon - Alexander the Great’s father. Jonathan analysed the bones from the cremation chest in the tomb and I’ve always wanted to see that tomb for myself. It was incredible and the new museum at Aigai, next to the site of the royal palace, was beautiful and full of the most wonderful treasures."

Which other destinations stood out for you?

"I also loved visiting Paros and Despotiko and being given a guided tour by archaeologist Yannos Kourayios who’s been digging there for 25 years. He told me that the team had discovered a cache of very ancient objects, dating to the geometric period suggesting the temple had existed in some form before the Hellenistic period."

Alice in Greece (Image credit: Channel 4)

What was the biggest surprise from your travels in Greece?

"It was the revelation that Delphi acted like a ‘United Nations’ base for the Greek city states. As well as being a religious centre and the mythical ‘belly button’ of the world, it was a political hub where representatives from all the other cities could gather as a ‘neutral space’.

What do you hope viewers take away from this series?

"A sense of wonder, a different perspective on ancient Greek history and a plan to visit!"

What do you enjoy most about making these types of series?

"I love meeting people, ordinary people on trains as well as the experts I interview. But the team that makes the series is also fantastic. We have a lot of fun making these series and I think that shows."

Alice Roberts explores Ancient Greece by train (Image credit: Channel 4)

Ancient Greece by Train with Alice Roberts episode guide

Episode 1 – Saturday, March 15, 2025

Alexander the Great

Arriving in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki Alice Roberts learns about local legend Alexander the Great and his father Philip II the King of Macedon. Taking to the railways she visits Greece’s brand new multi-million-pound museum where there is a spectacular burial chamber for ancient Greek royalty and then she heads south to Delphi to see the magnificent ruins of what is possibly the greatest ancient site in the world.

Episode 2 – Saturday, March 22, 2025

The Birth of Democracy

Professor Alice Roberts is in the Pentili Hills in Athens at a site known as the Sanctuary of Dionysus, the god of wine. Local legend has it that it was a night of drink and revelry that led to a man called Thespis, creating what we now know as theatre. His name is still used today in the acting world, Thespians. Alice questions local expert Nike who has spent years researching the origins of theatre. Nike claims that theatre also laid the foundation stones for the birth of democracy. And in a surprise invitation to meet the Greek Minister of Culture, Alice discusses the return of the Elgin Marbles.

Episode 3 – Saturday, March 29, 2025

Ancient Corinth

Professor Alice Roberts’ next train takes her out of Athens to cross the Corinth Canal which was first started in ancient times but only completed in the nineteenth century. In Corinth, her guide is Socrates who takes her to an archaeological dig run by the American School of Classics. She also tracks down the place where St Paul stood to preach Christianity to the masses on his Greek pilgrimage. From Corinth she takes a train to Piraeus to meet an expert called Aristotle, who has a theory on why the Ancient Greeks were so important in passing down great insights to our modern world. After learning about sea battles between the Greeks and the Romans, she takes a ferry to the historic island of Paros in the Cyclades.

Episode 4 – Saturday, April 5, 2025

The Ancient Islands

In the middle of the Aegean Sea, Professor Alice Roberts is on the island of Paros where she meets an incredible archaeologist called Yannos. They go on a tour of the ancient sites he discovered after 38 years of digging there. The next day Alice takes a boat to the stunning island of Delos where the Temple of Apollo once stood, and where thousands of tourists visit each week to see the island’s incredible ancient remains. And then Alice leaves Greece behind to go to Turkey, where Ancient Greece was once the dominant culture.

Episode 5 – April 12, 2025 at 9pm

In Search of Troy

Professor Alice Roberts begins the final leg of her journey of Ancient Greece in Turkey looking at the Ancient Greek legacy. The Ancient Greek culture that permeated this part of the world has had a lasting effect. Alice sees the spectacular city of Ephesus that has been beautifully preserved but traveling to the next location she is saddened to see an important historic rock carving, from an empire dated before the Greeks, has been recently vandalized.

Is there a trailer for Ancient Greece by Train with Alice Roberts?

