Anthracite: release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know about the thriller

Anthracite is a French mystery series following the suspicious disappearance of a news reporter, which leads his web sleuth daughter Ida to a small mountain town to try and bring him home.

But despite the idyllic backdrop, the town is harbouring a lot of deadly secrets. While this is going on, a perfect scapegoat, Jaro Gatsi, a young offender who has arrived in the mountains to get his life back on track, soon finds himself accused of murder.

Across the episodes, Ida and Jaro's lives are interwoven, and the answers to their questions are rooted in their own pasts. Sounds like there's plenty of twists and turns ahead!

Here's everything you need to know about Anthracite...

Anthracite arrives on Netflix on Wednesday, April 10, where all six episodes will be able to watch. It will be available exclusively on the streaming service.

Anthracite will be available on Netflix on April 10In 1994, the collective suicide of a sect based in a small village in the Alps hit the headlines... 30 years later, the murder of a woman murdered according to the rituals of the strange community sets the balance ablaze.… pic.twitter.com/dT6Cvu0fzrMarch 30, 2024 See more

Anthracite plot

Ida and Jaro team up in Anthracite. (Image credit: Netflix)

After a reporter unexpectedly disappears, his daughter, Ida sets out to locate him. In her quest, he comes across a small town amidst the mountains that harbours lethal secrets of cults and murders.

But when a young man, Jaro Gatsi is accused of a woman’s murder 30 years after it occurred, both he and Ida embark on a mission to delve into the truth which bears unexpected, shocking results.

That's all the plot teases so far, so there's plenty of mystery ahead...

Anthracite cast

Versailles' actress Noémie Schmidt plays the role of Ida while rapper and actor Hatik (real name Clément Penohat) stars opposite her as Jaro.

Other cast includes Camille Lou as Giovanna, Jean-Marc Barr as Solal Heilman, Kad Merad as Claude, Stefano Cassetti as Caleb, and Raphaël Ferret as Erwan Le Floch. We don't know much about these roles yet, but we'll keep you updated!

Likewise, if any additional casting or details are announced for Anthracite, we'll keep you updated.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is a trailer for Anthracite and it's a pretty intense watch!

Here, we're introduced to the picturesque location as well as some pretty surreal images as we're given a glimpse into the world. Not much is given away, but it's definitely got our attention...