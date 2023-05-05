Antiques Roadshow Coronation Special: release date, treasures and all we know

Antiques Roadshow is celebrating Britain’s fascination with all things regal as it goes back through its archives to explore some of the most intriguing artifacts with royal connections to have appeared on the BBC One show.

Here's everything we know about the Antiques Roadshow Coronation Special...

When is the Antiques Roadshow Coronation Special on?

The Antiques Roadshow Coronation Special airs on Sunday, May 7 at 7pm on BBC One.

It will be available on BBC iPlayer after transmission if you need to catch up.

Who's hosting the Antiques Roadshow Coronation Special?

Resident host Fiona Bruce will front this special episode, which as always will feature all manner of antiques experts.

What will be revealed?

The special episode will revisit past episodes of Antiques Roadshow to explore some of the most intriguing artifacts with royal connections to have appeared on the BBC One show and see how the collectors are doing now with their precious items.

The episode looks at the tradition of royal gifts, including exquisitely crafted treasures, that have been given by kings and queens to trusted members of staff, such as a jeweled bracelet given by Queen Victoria to a lady-in-waiting.

It will also look at the popularity of coronation merchandise — everything from tea towels to tableware gets the tills ringing, as members of the public can't wait to have their own piece of the event with some coronation souvenirs.

Ceramics expert Serhat Ahmet reveals all about the commemorative mugs fit for royal tea!

Serhat examines commemorative cups fit for royal tea! (Image credit: BBC1)

Why do people go mad for commemorative mugs during the Coronation?

Us Brits love tea and we love the monarchy — so why not combine the two to create the perfect blend?

"For many people, this might be the only Coronation they see in their lifetime, so they want to buy something as a memory of the occasion and China cups can be an inexpensive way to own a piece of history," says Serhat, who owns an antiques' shop in London's busy Covent Garden.

"There's a real fascination with our Royal Family and when I delved into my research for this special episode, I discovered there's a whole wealth of ceramic commemorative memorabilia out there for the Coronation."

In the episode, Antiques Roadshow revisits Ben, who first showed off his incredible collection of Coronation mugs all the way back in 1998.

"When Ben first came along to an Antiques Roadshow as a kid in 1998, he was missing something from Queen Victoria’s Coronation in 1838 and collector Henry Sandon told him ‘Fill that gap!’," reveals Serhat. "In this special episode, I meet up with Ben's dad 25 years on and see that a mug commemorating Queen Victoria's coronation now has pride of place in his collection!

"I always enjoy meeting the members of the public who’ve brought in their treasures, hearing their stories then being able to bring their object to life with information on where it came from and its place in their family history," he continues. "It’s lovely that we're bringing together the Sunday night TV institution that is Antiques Roadshow with the most special of Royal ceremonies."

Serhat loves meeting members of the public and seeing what treasures they've brought with them. (Image credit: BBC)

Are these collections worth money?

They certainly are — and Serhat has some top tips for buying Coronation crockery...

"I’ve come across one royal commemorative mug that's worth £5,000," says Serhat. "What I tell collectors is, if you can, buy the best you can afford and, ideally, something made in Britain — for what is a very British ceremony. Also, go for something that has a portrait of King Charles III and the Coronation date. I've seen mugs embellished with gold gilding (gold leaf), with King Charles III on the front AND Queen Elizabeth II on the back. We love tea in this country. You could have a cuppa in one of these commemorative mugs — just maybe avoid the dishwasher!"