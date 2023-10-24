Archer: Into the Cold — release date, cast and everything we know about the finale event

Archer has one more mission to complete. Following the conclusion of Archer season 14's eight episode run, the final one for the hit FX animated series, it was announced that a special series finale event was on its way, dubbed Archer: Into the Cold.

The special is described as a "super-sized finale," a fitting end for the "world's greatest" spy and his fellow agents after premiering in 2009, receiving nine Emmy nominations and three wins (including Outstanding Animated Program in 2016) and earning a devoted group of fans.

Here is everything that we know about Archer: Into the Cold, from when it premieres to how you can watch it.

You can tune in for Archer: Into the Cold on Sunday, December 17, at 10 pm ET/PT, with the special airing simultaneously on FX and FXX. It’ll be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

The Sunday time slot is unique for Archer, as since season 8 the series traditionally aired on Wednesday nights. (Thursday nights prior to that)

The release date is about two months after Archer season 14 concluded its eight episode run, with the most recent episode having aired on October 11.

Archer: Into the Cold cast

All of the main voice cast for Archer are set to return for the Archer: Into the Cold finale event. That of course includes H. Jon Benjamin as Sterling Archer, Aisha Tyler as Lana Kane, Judy Greer as Cheryl/Carol Tunt, Chris Parnell as Cyril Figgis, Amber Nash as Pam Poovey, Adam Reed as Ray Gillette, Lucky Yates as Algernop Krieger and season 14 new addition Natalie Dew as Zara Khan.

The recently released poster for Archer: Into the Cold also hints that some other familiar characters are back, specifically: Katya Kazanova, voiced by Ona Grauer, and CIA liaison Slater, voiced by Christian Slater.

Going out in a blaze of glory. FX’s Archer: Into the Cold: The Finale Event premieres 12.17. Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/JBrjwqVs4UOctober 24, 2023 See more

Who else may pop in the finale, familiar or new, is unclear right now.

Archer: Into the Cold plot

FX has not released an official plot for Archer: Into the Cold, however, based on how Archer season 14 ended, we can make some guesses on where things might go.

In the finale, the UN officially makes all private spy agencies illegal, meaning that The Agency where Archer and everyone works has to shut its doors. The special event may very well follow up on this plotline and see how the characters are handling having their jobs taken away from them.

The title is something else to note. Famous spy novelist John le Carré wrote a book called The Spy Who Came in from the Cold, which is a reference to when a spy leaves the service and becomes a normal civilian again. With the special event being titled Into the Cold, perhaps Archer and company are going to try and figure out a way to keep working as spies.

Archer: Into the Cold trailer

No official trailer has been released for Archer: Into the Cold, but there is this short teaser video:

How to watch Archer: Into the Cold

Archer: Into the Cold will air live on FX and FXX. These are cable channels that are available through traditional pay-TV subscriptions as well as live TV streaming services, including DirecTV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. The special is going to then be available to stream on Hulu the day after it airs on FX/FXX, so anyone with a subscription to the streaming service can watch it on-demand.

Hulu is also where you can find all episodes of Archer season 14, in case you want to catch up with the series beforehand.

It is unclear when Archer: Into the Cold may be available for UK viewers, but they can currently watch past seasons of Archer on Prime Video or Netflix.