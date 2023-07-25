Archer season 14: release date, cast and everything we know about the animated series

The world's greatest spy (according to him) is about to have his final mission, as Archer season 14 is set to bring the story of Sterling Archer and the rest of his cohorts to a certainly hilarious close.

The FX animated series has been a fan favorite since it premiered in 2009, seeing Archer take on daring missions as well as the show go through several short-term reinventions, tackling space, a 1950s detective story and more. The show is pretty much back to its roots, but that doesn't mean Archer season 14 is going to be any less fun to watch as one of the final new shows of the summer TV season.

Here is everything you need to know about Archer season 14.

Archer season 14 premieres on FXX on Wednesday, August 30, at 10 pm ET/PT. All of the latest episodes are then going to be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

It isn't clear how many episodes Archer season 14 is going to consist of, but the last few seasons have seen the animated series cap out at eight.

Archer season 14 plot

The basic plot of Archer shouldn't change in season 14, as we'll see Archer and the rest of the team go on daring missions as they try and navigate the changing spy world. But one of the big storylines this season is going to be that Lana is taking over the job as head of their agency. Can she make the world a better place while also making money? Or is running a spy agency not so cut and dry?

Archer season 14 cast

The voice cast of Archer has remained mostly unchanged for its entire run, led by H. Jon Benjamin as Archer. This is the second iconic voice role for Benjamin, who also voices Bob of Bob's Burger (and The Bob's Burger Movie). He's also starred in Wet Hot American Summer and its Netflix spinoff Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp.

The other main members of the cast include Aisha Tyler (Criminal Minds, The Last Thing He Told Me) as Lana Kane, Judy Greer (White House Plumbers, Reboot) as Cheryl/Carol Tunt, Chris Parnell (Saturday Night Live, Rick and Morty) as Cyril Figgis, Amber Nash (America: The Motion Picture) as Pam Poovey, Adam Reed (Robot Chicken) as Ray Gillette and Lucky Yates (America: The Motion Picture) as Algernop Krieger.

Season 14 is also adding a new regular to the voice cast, Natalie Dew (The Capture, The Great) as super-agent Zara Khan.

Archer season 14 trailer

There is no trailer for Archer season 14 yet. Although if you want a quick summary of the series to date, check out this video below:

When an official Archer season14 trailer is released, we'll share it right here.

How to watch Archer

US audiences can watch new episodes of Archer as soon as they premiere on FXX, a cable channel available through traditional pay-TV subscriptions and live-TV streaming services, including FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

If you want to catch up with the series from the very beginning, all 13 seasons of Archer are available to stream right now on Hulu in the US, Netflix in the UK.