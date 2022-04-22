The Bob’s Burgers Movie: release date, trailer and everything we know about the animated movie

Bob’s Burgers has been a fixture on Fox’s Sunday animation lineup since 2011. With 12 seasons, the show has grown a passionate viewership, has won awards (two Emmys for Outstanding Animated Program) and more. But this summer it is going to do something it has never done before — make a movie.

The Bob’s Burgers Movie is set to bring the Belchers (Bob, Linda, Louise, Tina and Gene), and plenty of other fan favorites, to the big screen, much like The Simpsons did with 2007’s The Simpsons Movie, which ended up being both a critical and box office hit. Can The Bob’s Burgers Movie do the same?

Before we get that answer, here’s everything we know about The Bob’s Burgers Movie.

The Bob’s Burgers Movie releases exclusively in movie theaters on May 27 worldwide.

The Memorial Day weekend release date (for US audiences) makes The Bob’s Burger Movies one of the true tentpole releases of the 2022 summer blockbuster season. It actually shares its release date with another highly anticipated 2022 movie, Top Gun: Maverick, which should make for a fun box-office battle.

The release date also works perfectly for fans of the show, who will not have to wait long between when the last episode of Bob’s Burgers season 12 airs on Fox, Sunday, May 22, for the movie to come out. It is unclear right now if the show will play into the movie at all or if the movie will have an entirely independent storyline.

What is the plot of The Bob’s Burgers Movie?

Speaking of the plot, The Bob’s Burgers Movie is truly trying to make the most of its jump from TV to theaters, with 20th Century Studios describing the movie as an "animated, big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure." Here is the official synopsis from 20th Century Studios:

"The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob's Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family's restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong."

The Bob’s Burgers Movie trailer

Get a look at what lies in store with The Bob’s Burgers Movie with the two official trailers right here:

Who is in The Bob’s Burgers Movie cast?

What would The Bob’s Burgers Movie be without the characters that make Bob’s Burgers the long-running hit that it is. The Belchers are of course at the center and many of the popular recurring characters from the show will make appearances in the movie.

H. Jon Benjamin (Bob Belcher), John Roberts (Linda Belcher), Kristen Schaal (Louise Belcher), Dan Mintz (Tina Belcher) and Eugene Mirman (Gene Belcher) are all on board for their iconic characters’ big screen debut. As is Larry Murphy, who voices Teddy.

Among the recurring characters set to make appearance in the movie are David Herman’s Mr. Frond, Kevin Kline’s Calvin Fischoeder, Sam Seder’s Hugo, Ron Lynch’s Ron, Aziz Ansari’s Darryl, Zack Galifianakis’s Felix Fischoeder, Gary Cole’s Sergeant Bosco, Stephanie Beatriz’s Chloe Barbash, Brian Huskey’s Regular-Sized Rudy and David Wain’s Courtney Wheeler.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Who are The Bob’s Burgers Movie directors?

Who better to shepherd The Bob’s Burgers Movie than the ones who know it best? Series creator Loren Bouchard and director Bernard Derriman, who has directed more than 150 episodes of the animated show, are teaming up as co-directors for the movie. This is the first time directing a feature movie for either Bouchard or Derriman.

In addition to directing, Bouchard co-wrote the script with fellow series creator Jim Dauterive, while one of the show’s longtime writers, Nora Smith, is also credited as one of the movie’s writers.

How to watch Bob’s Burgers

Whether you’re looking to become familiar with Bob’s Burgers for the first time ahead of the movie or you’re a fan who just wants to rewatch some of your favorite episodes, every episode of the show is currently available to stream on Hulu. Meanwhile, if you’re a subscriber to a traditional pay-TV service, you can watch any of the already aired episodes from the most recent season 12 on Fox.com.