At Home with the Furys — release date, cast, trailer, interview and everything we know

At Home with the Furys follows the heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury as he retires from the ring and embraces his busy family life when the gloves are off.

The boxing legend announced his retirement from the sport in a post-fight interview at Wembley Stadium last April, saying: "This is definitely the end".

But at the age of 34, was the self-styled ‘Gypsy King’, who struggled with his mental health the last time he hung up his gloves, ready for the pipe and slippers this time around?

And how would the undefeated champ adjust to being in his hectic Morecambe home, with his pregnant wife Paris and their six children, 24/7?

Fury fans need wonder no longer since Tyson and Paris invited a camera crew to capture this new phase in the Netflix documentary series At Home with the Furys, which pulls no punches in its portrayal of family life.

At Home with the Furys will be available to watch on Netflix from Wednesday, August 16 and will have nine episodes.

Tyson and his wife, Paris. (Image credit: Netflix)

Who is in At Home with the Furys?

As well as Tyson, Paris and their six children (with a seventh on the way), you'll see Tyson's father John and his half-brother Tommy Fury and future sister-in-law Molly-Mae Hague, of Love Island fame.

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague features in the documentary. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

What is At Home with the Furys about?

The official Netflix synopsis reads: "At Home With the Furys will have exclusive access to the heavyweight champion of the world as he exits the ring and tries to embrace retirement with his extraordinary family, including wife Paris, father John, his six children and his brother Tommy Fury with his girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague.

"Alongside the chaotic school run, the series will see Tyson constantly looking for projects to keep him busy — from a national tour to meet his fans, to lavish weekends away and impromptu family camping trips — all while trying to resist the urge to return to the ring."

Is there an At Home with the Furys trailer?

There is, and you can watch it below.

Tyson and his wife Paris on making At Home with the Furys

In an this interview, Tyson discusses the making of the fly-on-the-wall documentary...

What were you expecting Tyson’s retirement to look like?

Tyson: "My expectation was, I get to spend time with my family and do normal jobs like the school runs, taking the bins out and walking the dog. But I was also going to keep training every day because if I didn’t, I’d end up weighing 400 pounds again!"

Paris: "When Tyson first said he was going to retire, I was over the moon, and his brothers and his dad were pleased. But I said all along: ‘It'll never last!’"

And what was the reality?

Tyson: " The reality of it was that staying at home all day, without having a job to do, is very unhealthy for a man at the age of 34! If I was 64, I could take up a bit of gardening and whatever else, and spend my time like that. But I feel like there’s still a lot that I can do!"

Paris: "I'd love Tyson to find something [else] that he enjoyed. It was like, right, you've done so much in boxing, you don't need to give any more. But on the other hand, he felt he still had something to give."

How was it suddenly spending so much more time together?

Tyson: "I was just at home getting under Paris’s feet, and she wanted to get rid of me! How much clearing up, reading or car washing can you do?"

What about having the camera crew around, capturing the ups and downs of home life?

Paris: "I think it shows the real side of our relationship. It’s healthy and honest to show the world that people aren't all smiles, sunshine and roses all the time!"

You first met as teenagers. What’s the secret to your long relationship?

Paris: "I get asked that a lot! Some people, every time there’s a problem, will say: ‘This isn’t worth it, it’s too hard’. But we have the mindset of ‘Through thick and thin, for better or worse’."

Tyson and his wife Paris. (Image credit: Netflix )

Did you ever ask the camera crew to stop filming?

Tyson: "They weren’t able to film our daughter Athena’s christening, but that wasn’t our decision."

Paris: "To be honest, they just became part of the furniture, and we got on with our daily lives, not taking any notice of them being there."

Do you think the series will inform people about the traveler community?

Tyson: "It hasn’t got anything to do with communities, I just think that people will see our family. We’re just individuals, you know."

Paris: "We’re from a traveler background, but we’re just people and we’re not here to represent or try to push any agenda."

What have you learned from Tyson’s struggles with his mental health?

Tyson: "What works for me might not work for somebody else. But my medicine is a healthy lifestyle, routine, short-term goals, lots of water and plenty of training sessions. Over time, with experience, I’ve learned to manage the problem."

Paris: "As you’ll see on the show, Tyson can be triggered by the smallest thing and, as a family, we've learned that you've got to kind of ride it out. Sometimes it takes a few hours, sometimes a few days."

Tyson with two of his six children. (Image credit: Netflix)

How do you cope with having a house full of kids?

Tyson: "The biggest challenge is going out to restaurants or on holiday – in fact, any activities other than school that involve leaving the house!"

Paris: "In terms of looking after babies, we’ve pretty much got that locked down! But we’re eventually going to have six teenagers in the house, all at the same time! That will be a challenge, but I’m looking forward to it."

What are the biggest rewards of being a parent?

Tyson: "Seeing the kids’ faces every day, knowing that we've created these little human beings, and seeing how much they love you."

Have you learned anything new about each other by doing this?

Tyson: "There's nothing that I can learn about Paris, or she could learn about me. She knows my every move, what I’m thinking, and what I'm going to say before I've said it!"

Paris: "But it’s nice to look at your life from an outsider’s point of view, and see things that were filmed when you weren’t around."

What sort of job could you see yourself doing in the future, Tyson?

Tyson: "I’d like to look after other fighters, manage and promote them. But I’d also quite like a normal job. I’ve often thought of being a car salesman because I’m a very good talker!"