Badland Hunters: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know

The latest entry in Netflix's ever-growing roster of action movies is Badland Hunters, another explosive post-apocalypse thriller from South Korea that stars a Marvel actor in its lead role.

Badland Hunters stars Don Lee as a game hunter in a Seoul that was devastated by an earthquake (and more mysterious events) some years prior. He's given a new target to hunt, in order to protect innocents, though this one isn't an animal.

With Netflix's stellar line-up in Korean content continuously growing. Badland Hunters seems poised to be another must-watch movie on the streamer, joining more movies and shows in the genre like Black Knight, Sweet Home and #Alive. So here's everything you need to know about it.

You'll be able to watch Badland Hunters on Netflix from Friday, January 26, which is when the movie will be added to the streamer.

This is a global rollout, so you won't need to wait longer to see it in certain regions — Netflix fans around the world can all watch it at the same time.

Badland Hunters trailer

After announcing Badland Hunters, Netflix released a teaser for the movie. That was followed up two weeks later with a full trailer, which you can find below:

Badland Hunters plot

Badland Hunters is set in a post-apocalyptic Korea, around the Seoul area. Some years ago a massive earthquake devastated the country, and now all that is left are ruins. The new society is rough and ready, and is dangerous to live in.

Our main character Nam San is a hunter, who wrangles with the wild animals of the land in order to harvest their meat and materials to get by.

However Nam San finds himself searching for a human instead, when the mysterious doctor Yang Gi-su kidnaps a young girl. The quest to put her back threatens to unleash an all-new kind of monster on the badlands.

Badland Hunters cast

(Image credit: Netflix)

The lead role in Badland Hunters is Nam San, who's played by the popular actor Don Lee (that's his Westernized name, but his Korean name is Ma Dong-seok).

Lee is perhaps best known for his roles in the classic Korean zombie movie Train to Busan and Marvel movie Eternals and has recently starred in the hit crime movie The Outlaws as well as its sequel The Roundup.

Facing off against Nam San is Lee Hee-jun who plays Yang Gi-su. This actor has been in quite a few western TV shows with roles in Unbelievable, American Crime Story and one-off roles in House, The Mindy Project and NCIS: Los Angeles.

Nam San has allies to help him, and one is Choi Ji-wan who's played by Lee Jun-young. You're more likely to recognize Jun-young if you're into your K-pop as he's a member of the band U-KISS, but he's also acted in the TV shows May I Help You and Imitation, and was in another Netflix original D.P.

Another ally of Nam San is Suna, played by Roh-Jeong-eui. Jeong-eui is a young actress who's already got a stacked resume including Our Beloved Summer, 18 Again and The Great Show.