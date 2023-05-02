Bank of Dave: The Sequel — cast, plot and all about the next Dave Fishwick movie

Bank of Dave: The Sequel follows another mission by Dave Fishwick, played by Rory Kinnear in the original Netflix movie.

Bank of Dave: The Sequel is another Netflix movie following the Dave Fishwick saga. Having established his community bank for the people of his native Burnley, Lancashire, in the original movie Bank Of Dave, this time Dave Fishwick takes on a new and even more dangerous adversary — The Payday Lenders of Britain, who Dave sees as having caused so much misery through debt.

Here's everything you need to know about the new Netflix movie Bank of Dave: The Sequel...

The real Dave Fishwick at the Bank Of Dave original movie premiere. (Image credit: Getty)

There's no official release date yet for Bank of Dave: The Sequel but as the movie filming over the summer of 2023 we can probably look forward to its arrival in cinemas and on Netflix at the end of 2023 or start of 2024. We'll update here as soon as it's announced.

Bank of Dave: The Sequel plot

This time in Bank of Dave: The Sequel it's the menace of 'Payday Lenders' who Dave Fishwick has firmly in his sights. In order to take them down and protect some of the most vulnerable members of communities across Britain, Dave has to risk everything – including the community bank he founded two years ago in the Bank Of Dave movie. His freedom, and even his life are threatened too, but this won't stop people's hero Dave from doing what he thinks is right...

Bank of Dave: The Sequel

The cast for Bank of Dave: The Sequel has yet to be confirmed, but we're strongly suspecting Rory Kinnear will be leading the way again as Dave Fishwick, with many other actors returning in the same roles. WE'll update as soon as we hear from Netflix.

Is there a Bank of Dave: The Sequel trailer?

A trailer hasn't yet been released for Bank of Dave: The Sequel but as soon as one arrives from Netflix, we'll post here. In the meantime as a reminder here's a trailer below of the highly acclaimed original movie Bank Of Dave to enjoy...

Behind the scenes and more on Bank of Dave: The Sequel

Bank of Dave: The Sequel is filming in and around Burnley, UK, in 2023. The movie is from Tempo Productions and Future Artists, produced by Piers Tempest and directed by Chris Foggin.

More about the original Bank Of Dave movie

Bank Of Dave followed the heartwarming story of Dave Fishwick, played by Rory Kinnear, who after the 2008 credit crunch started his own banking initiative so he could lend money to small businesses in his hometown of Burnley, Lancashire, in North West England. Dave had a car and mini vans rental business but no experience in banking.

When he spotted an injustice to ordinary local people who couldn't secure loans he took on the traditional big financial institutions of London in order to secure a banking license. Dave then set up his own bank Burnley Savings & Loans and helped countless small businesses get up and running. Other cast in this feelgood movie included Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor, Plebs actor Joel Fry, Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville, Jo Hartley and comedian Paul Kaye. Even the rock band Def Leppard showed up playing themselves at a concert to raise money for Dave's bank.