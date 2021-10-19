'Barbarians' Season 2 — cast, plot, and everything we know about the German Netflix series

Barbarians season 2 will transport viewers back in time to 9 AD for another round of clashes between Roman forces and the uneasy alliance of Germanic tribes trying to put a stop to the Roman empire's expansion.

The first season of this German Netflix historical drama saw Roman traitor Arminius teaming up with his childhood friends Thusnelda and Folkwin to incite a rebellion against the Romans. This all led up to the show's depiction of the Battle of Teutoburg Forest, where the Germanic people successfully routed the Roman forces and emerged victoriously.

The series is based on true events and became Netflix's most successful German original ever (before it was overtaken by Blood Red Sky), so it's not a huge surprise that it's getting a second season.

Here's everything we know about Barbarians season 2 so far...

We don't have a release date for Barbarians just yet. As the show only began filming in Krakow and its surrounding areas in Poland in September 2021, we don't expect to see the show for a little while yet.

How many episodes will there be?

Like the previous series, Barbarians season 2 will be six episodes long, with each lasting around 45 minutes.

Barbarians season 2 cast

Barbarians leads Jeanne Goursaud, Laurence Rupp and David Schütter will all reprise their roles as Thusnelda, Arminius, and Folkwin for the second season.

New cast members include Daniel Donskoy as Flavus, Murathan Muslu as Marbod, Cynthia Micas as Dido, Katherine Heyer as Odarike, Giovanni Carta as Tiberius, and Alessandro Fella as Germanicus.

Speaking about the second series, showrunner Stefan Ruzowitzky commented: "I am really happy to be part of the continuation of this great series and looking forward to the cooperation with the entire team in front of and behind the camera.

"We were able to win further great actors and actresses over whose characters enrich the narrative density of Barbarians even more."

What might happen in Barbarians season 2?

*spoilers ahead for Barbarians season 1*

Like the first season, Barbarians season 2 will be based on historical events. Although the show's creators have not yet revealed exactly what's next for Arminius, Thusnelda, and Folkwin, history tells us that we might be seeing another terrible battle very soon.

In 16 AD, Roman General Germanicus sought to avenge the fallen legions and returned with even more troops for another war. Unlike the Battle of Teutoburg Forest, the Battle of Idistaviso was a tremendous success for the Romans, so this second series could spell trouble for our leads if the show sticks close to history.

The revelation that Daniel Donskoy is playing the adult version of Arminius' younger brother Flavus also means that we can probably expect a dramatic family reunion is on the cards.

Like his older brother, Flavus was also taken by the Romans when he was a boy. However, he remained loyal to his Roman captors and even served under Germanicus in the Roman army.

Also, we expect Folkwin's oath with the gods and the revelation that Thusnelda is pregnant with Folkwin's child will definitely cause some trouble for our three leads, especially as she intends to rule alongside Arminius!

Is there a trailer?

Not yet! Keep checking back and we'll be sure to update this guide as and when one comes along.