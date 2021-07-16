'BBC Proms 2021'— air dates, special content, and everything you need to know

The world’s largest classical music festival, the BBC Proms 2021 will be available to watch across BBC Television and Radio this summer.

There will be 52 concerts over 44 days, with more than 2000 musicians, along with 30 orchestras and ensembles.

Some of the amazing talent that will be taking the stage are singers Louise Dearman, Katie Hall, Nadim Naaman, and Jamie Parker doing The Golden Age Of Broadway with the BBC Concert Orchestra; saxophonist Nubya Garcia and guests; An Evening of Mozart with the Scottish Chamber Orchestra, and an organ recital by French organist Olivier Latry.

The BBC has also announced that there will be new people joining the TV presenting line-up regulars including organist and broadcaster Anna Lapwood and Mastermind host Clive Myrie. As well as special content that will go along with the broadcasts on both BBC Radio 3 and TV.

Jan Younghusband, who is the Head of Commissioning at BBC Music Television, said: “We are thrilled to be able to celebrate the return of the Proms to its live format at the Royal Albert Hall, with TV broadcasts of music performances of the highest standard directly to our audience’s homes.

"The Proms on TV this year will enable the widest possible number of viewers to join us as we showcase the full range of concerts from across the season and explore some of the most exciting musical talents — established and new — from the UK and beyond.”

Here's everything you need to know about the BBC Proms 2021...

When will the BBC Proms 2021 be on?

The BBC Proms 2021 will be shown from 30 July — 11 September 2021. BBC2 will be showing key concerts on Saturday nights, while regular Proms concerts will be on BBC4, every Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

The First and Last Nights will be on BBC2, presented by Katie Derham, and the popular second half of the Last Night celebrations will be shown on BBC1.

Meanwhile, BBC Radio 3 will be broadcasting every glorious note live over the six weeks.

BBC Sounds will be broadcasting every concert live and on-demand, and they will also be hosting Proms-focused mixes.

All of the BBC Proms content will be available on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds for 30 days after the Last Night.

What special content will there be on the BBC Proms 2021?

As well as bringing us wonderful classical music from gifted artists and ensembles globally and from the UK, the BBC is treating us to some exciting content that will help us truly experience the music and atmosphere in the Royal Albert Hall.

Some of these include conversations with highly praised performers and music experts. As well as features shining a light on the bright upcoming talent, allowing us to witness their marvellous skill and craft as they make their mark on the international classical music world.

On BBC Radio 3, there will also be Proms-themed editions of Record Review and interviews with the Proms artists and guests on their radio programme In Tune.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! You can watch the trailer below. Sir David Attenborough features at the start of the trailer by saying, “When the prom season starts there is a measurable change in tempo. A kind of light comes into your diary over a period of those weeks” along with behind-the-scenes footage of the Royal Albert Hall stage being transformed into a magical musical wonderland.

We also catch a glimpse of the many talented and passionate conductors, musicians and artists playing stunning classical music.