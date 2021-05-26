'Bear & Nicola Adams’ Wild Adventure' — release date, premise, trailer and everything you need to know

Bear & Nicola Adams’ Wild Adventure is headed to ITV this month, and sees boxing champion and double Olympic gold medalist Nicola Adams teaming up with adventurer Bear Grylls to test her survival instincts.

Speaking about her time on the show, Nicola said: "Being on Bear Grylls Wild Adventures was a surreal experience – it’s a challenge.

"I’ve always wanted to do and be a part of. I love getting out of my comfort zone but this was unlike anything I’ve done before. I’m grateful to Bear and the rest of the team for helping me through this and I can’t wait for everyone to see what we got up to.”

Here's everything we know about the programme...

Bear & Nicola Adams’ Wild Adventure airs on ITV on Friday 4th June at 9:30pm. It will also be available on ITV Hub. Bear's previous programmes are also available on demand, including CITV's Bear Grylls Survival School.

What's the premise of Bear & Nicola Adams’ Wild Adventure?

In the one-off special, we'll see Nicola Adams being pushed to the limits by Bear Grylls, who's well known for his tough survivalist challenges. Filmed in Dartmoor, Nicola learns the basic survival skills necessary to survive in remote terrain while talking to Bear about her life, achievements and key moments, as well as her hopes for the future.

Amanda Stavri Commissioning Editor, Factual Entertainment for ITV adds: “Viewers can expect an adrenaline fuelled quest as we see the ultimate adventurer Bear Grylls challenge rugby legend Jonny Wilkinson and sporting inspiration Nicola Adams.

“I’m excited to watch them being pushed to their limits in the wild and seeing them like we’ve never seen them before.”

Is there a trailer for the special?

Currently there's no trailer available for Bear & Nicola Adams’ Wild Adventure. We will keep you updated if one's shared ahead of its broadcast.

