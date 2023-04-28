Beautiful Disaster: release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

When a rugged college womaniser turned underground fighter meets a straight-laced freshman on campus it looks like these two opposites will never attract, in the romantic comedy Beautiful Disaster on Prime Video.

Here's everything we know...

Beautiful Disaster is available to stream from Friday, May 5 on Amazon Prime Video. The romantic comedy has a run-time of 90 minutes.

Who's in the cast?

Beautiful Disaster stars My Fake Boyfriend and Riverdale actor Dylan Sprouse as fighter-turned college charmer Travis Maddox, with After We Collided’s Virginia Gardner as college freshman Abby Abernathy.

The film also features a cool cameo from Beverly Hills 90210 alumni Brian Austin Green, as Abby's dead-beat dad, Mick.

What's the plot?

Travis Maddox (Sprouse) spends his nights fighting in underground boxing matches, and his days being the ultimate college campus charmer. So he’s intrigued when buttoned-up freshman Abby Abernathy (Gardner) repeatedly resists his romantic advances…

"Abby’s trying to start fresh in college and is putting on a front of being this good girl to get away from any preconceived notions that come with her secret past… as a poker prodigy," reveals Gardner.

Certain he can worm his way into Abby’s affections, Travis lays down a bet: if he loses his next fight, he must remain abstinent for a month. If he wins, she must live in his apartment for a month!

"Travis thinks Abby's good for him because she's a caring and honest individual who wants to better herself, traits Travis finds alluring," says Sprouse.

As the pair spend the next 30 days — and nights! — getting to know one another, will they be a match made in heaven? Or doomed for disaster?

"Beautiful Disaster explores the complications that come with two, flawed characters falling in love," says Sprouse, with Gardner adding: "Abby does like Travis and that scares her, so she keeps pushing him away because she’s afraid she’ll get hurt. Travis becomes a big part of Abby allowing herself to open up about who she really is."

Travis wants to prove to Abby that he's a lover — not just a fighter. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Did Sprouse and Gardner have to learn how to fight and play poker for the movie?

Yes! It seems Sprouse enjoyed switching between playing a lover and a fighter…

"I felt like a little kid playing outside with my brother, pretend-fighting, jumping and rolling around; all things you don't get to do in adulthood," he beams. "I was given a crash course in training by MMA fighters, professional wrestlers and Jujitsu experts - it was so cool."

Similarly, Gardner needed a crash course in poker...

"I'd never played poker before," Gardner says of her own training. "So they hired a poker coach and I learned all the fancy card-shuffling tricks and how to roll a poker chip through my fingers."

Virginia had to learn to play poker for the role. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Haven't the two actors worked together before?

Yes! Teaming up on the movies After We Collided and My Fake Boyfriend helped break the ice when it came to shooting Beautiful Disaster's more 'intimate' scenes…

"Dylan's a professional and we really trust each other," says Gardner. "So it makes doing those kinds of scenes feel safe, organic and as comfortable as they can be."

And there are lots of laughs, too, right?

The humour comes thick and fast, as Travis and Abby lurch from one chaotic situation to another.

"Comedy rings more true to a 'beautifully disastrous' relationship, than a serious drama," says Sprouse. "The movie also feels reminiscent of rom coms from the 1990s," adds Gardner. "We hope audiences like the nostalgia of that."

Will there be a Beautiful Disaster 2?

Indeed, those who enjoy Beautiful Disaster will be pleased to know there’s already a sequel in the works…

"It's called Beautiful Wedding," confirms Gardner. "There's a wedding involved — and I think it's safe to assume it won't be perfect!"

Is there a trailer for Beautiful Disaster?

There sure is! Watch this taster below for the rom-com that really hits the spot!