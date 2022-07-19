Below Deck Med fans torn over Dave and Natasha's secrets

You’d think that the Home losing its stabilizers would be one of the biggest moments of Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 episode 2. While it’s true that glasses shattered and alcohol went overboard, Below Deck Med fans were buzzing about the did-they-didn’t-they energy between chef Dave and chief stew Natasha.

In the season premiere we learned that Natasha and Dave just came from another charter before starting a new season on the Home. That might explain their close connection and open flirtation — not to mention the rest of the crew thinks they’re a couple.

At the end of the episode as the crew enjoyed a post-charter meal, Natalya pressed Dave about his relationship with Natasha. He admitted that he wanted a relationship with her, but they didn’t have one. Later, he tells producers that they did indeed hook up during their last charter but Natasha asked him to keep quiet because she was still with her boyfriend. She claimed that they were on the outs, but the fact remains she was cheating on her boyfriend with him.

Dave got emotional about his struggle to keep the secret, and Deckies had a lot to say in his defense.

Dave crying is breaking my heart. This is ALL on Natasha. She needs to be HONEST about her feelings. #BelowDeckMedJuly 19, 2022 See more

So Natasha ignores Dave at dinner, treats him like crap, flirts with other dudes in front of him and then says he's a mess and leaves their cabin?? Sweetie, some self reflection would do you well because you caused that mess! #BelowDeckMedJuly 19, 2022 See more

Not Dave crying 😭😞😞😞 #belowdeckmedJuly 19, 2022 See more

So now we know Natasha is kind of a trampoline. And Dave can’t keep a secret. Dave, she cheated on her longtime boyfriend, don’t be shocked when she cheats on you. #BelowDeckMedJuly 19, 2022 See more

Natasha is not that into Dave. She likes the hookup #belowdeckmedJuly 19, 2022 See more

Natasha's getting mad that chef Dave didn't keep a secret that they hooked up before but she kinda made it obvious herself🙄 #BelowDeckMedJuly 19, 2022 See more

The team managed to survive the broken stabilizers that sent the ship swaying from side to side. It led to a massive cleanup effort and it looked like Raygan spent a good portion of the time taking smoke breaks. Natalya put together a lovely Japanese-themed dinner party that was a big hit for the primary’s anniversary celebration.

Of course, it wouldn’t be Below Deck Med without some choppy waters. The guests were unhappy with the time it took to get the water toys out, but thankfully Dave’s cooking on the last night of the charter helped smooth things over.

Ultimately the guests were happy with their trip and they left a massive tip to express their gratitude.

It’s still early in the season so this won’t be the last of the Dave and Natasha drama. The question, of course, is whether they can remain friends or if there are rough seas ahead.