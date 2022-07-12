Below Deck Mediterranean fans predict Raygan will walk the plank

Summertime means a new season of Below Deck Mediterranean. The show’s seventh season set sail with lots of new faces and plenty of potential for drama and high-seas hijinks.

Captain Sandy Yawn is back at the helm in season 7. She’s joined by Chief Stew Natasha and her two stews Natalya and Kyle. Bosun Raygan will have a team of three deckhands that include Jason, Storm and Mzi, the only returning crewmember from the previous season. Finally, Chef Dave is heating things up in the galley.

There are a few other new elements to Below Deck Med’s seventh season: a new boat and a new location. Motor yacht Home is a hybrid ship with modern accents that have never been seen on the franchise before. Home is sailing out of Malta this season, and that means lots of new adventures for the crew and their guests.

Unlike other Bravo reality shows, the cast of Below Deck Mediterranean can’t rest on their laurels while sailing the seven seas. Home is a working yacht and they all have jobs to do in order to ensure their guests enjoy their stay. With a new crew in place, it’s a trial by fire to see if they can get everything done on time and to the charter guests’ lofty expectations.

(Image credit: Bravo/NBCUniversal)

In the season 7 premiere, Captain Sandy had to quickly adjust to her all-new team in an all-new location. Thankfully, Chief Stew Natasha and Chef Dave just finished working together on a previous charter so they had experience with each other, along with great rapport and just enough sexual tension to make the prospect of sharing a cabin interesting.

Much of the supersized premiere featured the newly minted Home crew working to prepare the boat for the first charter, a tall task given that Mzi and his friend and fellow deckie Storm were stuck in quarantine in Malta. Mzi informed Sandy that they’d be a day late in joining the crew, which immediately put the team in a precarious spot as they worked to get ready for their first round of guests.

The Below Deck Med season 7 premiere had everything fans love about the series, but one crew member had everyone talking: Raygan. From the start, the new bosun looked like she was in over her head despite her years of experience on yachts.

From not being able to lift heavy suitcases to drawing the ire of the primary guest with her less-than-cheery attitude, it seemed like Raygan spent more time taking smoke breaks than doing actual work and that’s saying something considering that the Home was down two deckhands from the start. When Captain Sandy had to step in to help the deck crew, well, that’s never a good sign.

Naturally, fans are predicting that Raygan won’t be calling Home her home for long….

I’m 30 min in and I’m already over Raygan, like really you see Jason busting ass and you’re like “why are you tired”. Nope, how has she lasted this long. #BelowDeckMedJuly 5, 2022 See more

It’s only episode 2 and I can already say Raygan is the worst bosun in below deck history. #belowdeckmed #BelowDeckJuly 11, 2022 See more

Raygun's not giving "I'm great at bosun" energy.#BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/ukyuLb1ui0July 12, 2022 See more

I didn’t like Malia personally but she was a good bosun. There is no way that Raygan makes it all season without getting fired. #BelowDeckMedJuly 12, 2022 See more

#BelowDeckMedThe look of someone about to lose their shit….. pic.twitter.com/Lz51RXXBVfJuly 11, 2022 See more

Everybody working hard on Motorboat Home right now #BelowDeckMed except ... pic.twitter.com/DagXfUxoR0July 12, 2022 See more

If sandy doesn’t fire the bosun, Jason will throw her off the boat himself and no one will blame him #BelowDeckMedJuly 12, 2022 See more

Look I disliked malia as bosun but at least she helped the crew. Raygan is doing nothing and then criticizing her only employee. That’s is such bad leadership. She could have thanked him for handling everything at least but instead she belittles his contributions #BelowDeckMedJuly 12, 2022 See more

Look I disliked malia as bosun but at least she helped the crew. Raygan is doing nothing and then criticizing her only employee. That’s is such bad leadership. She could have thanked him for handling everything at least but instead she belittles his contributions #BelowDeckMedJuly 12, 2022 See more

Is Raygan going to do anything other than smoke cigarettes? #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/NPWWifjFJ5July 12, 2022 See more

Jason… I feel your frustration. Breathe. I don’t think Raygan is going to be your boss for long… #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/D2TjkGJak1July 12, 2022 See more

Will Raygan manage to get her bosun skills in ship-shape order or will she be leaving the boat early? Keep watching to find out! Below Deck Mediterranean airs Monday nights at 8 pm ET on Bravo, and will be available next day on Peacock.

UK fans can also watch Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 on Peacock with a subscription to Sky TV or NOW.