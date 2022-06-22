Captain Sandy loses her cool in the Below Deck Med season 7 trailer

Bravo fans have come to expect shocking moments in the Below Deck franchise, and the show continues to deliver on those expectations. Normally the jaw-dropping moments come from the crew or the crazy guests, but in the Below Deck Med season 7 trailer, it’s Captain Sandy who can’t hold back on dropping an f-bomb.

Sandy Yawn has been with the Below Deck Med series for six seasons, making her debut as the first female captain in season 2. Captain Sandy is one of the most levelheaded of the Below Deck skippers, so when she loses her cool you know that something’s gone horribly wrong.

In this case, the trailer reveals that there’s a new boat — a 163-foot motor yacht, Home — most of the season 7 crew is new and they’re in a new location for the series, Malta. That combination usually leads to trouble.

At one point Captain Sandy is attempting to dock between a series of buoys and someone calls out on the radio that she has three meters to maneuver. Unfortunately for Sandy, there’s actually less than a meter and the brand-new boat grates up against it, leaving an angry black scratch along the hull.

Sandy, who proudly boasted in previous seasons that she’s never hit anything, just hit a buoy. “F–k,” she says. We can’t blame her. There’s not a lot else you can say in that kind of situation.

The buoy incident is just one of the many shocking moments featured in the trailer. There are romances and problems with the guests and fights between crew members and boatloads of tension — sexual and otherwise. There’s also some rough water. At one point the boat is rocking so hard that everything is thrown around and crew members go flying.

Mzi "Zee" Dempers returns as a deckhand after appearing with Captain Sandy in season 6. Everyone else in the crew is new this season — chief stew Natasha Webb, bosun Raygan Tyler (who replaces Malia White in the role), chef David White, stews Natalya Scudder and Kyle Viljoen and deckhands Storm Smith and Jason Gaskell.

Shocking moments, you say? Yes, there are plenty of those on the horizon in Below Deck Med season 7, premiering July 11 on Bravo in the US and on Sky TV in the UK. New episodes will be available a week early on Peacock.