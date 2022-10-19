BET Plus Christmas movies 2022: full schedule for your holiday viewing

Many networks are set to put people in the holiday spirit with their own original holiday movie slate, including staples like Hallmark and Lifetime Christmas movies. Well, BET Plus isn’t any different. This year, the number of BET Plus Christmas movies is jumping to 10, stretching the genre-hybrid gambit.

Speaking with Variety (opens in new tab), BET Plus Executive Vice President and General Manager Devin Griffin said the network was committed to bringing more quality Black stories to the screen for the holidays.

"Year after year, our members devour holiday programming; in fact, our original holiday films continue to out-perform, which is why we’re committed to growing our investment in this area of the service,” said Griffin. “But it’s not just about meeting demand, it’s also about authenticity."

Starting November 3, BET Plus is featuring movies with Black leads representing various aspects of Hollywood, including Robin Givens, Victoria Rowell, Jasmine Guy, Ne-Yo, Romeo Miller and more. This is in addition to the available shows on BET Plus.

Here’s the complete schedule of holiday films slated to hit BET Plus this year.

November

A Wesley Christmas

Release Date: Thursday, November 3

Starring: Dorien Wilson and Jasmine Guy

Director: Patricia Cuffie Jones

Writer: Bree West

"Adult siblings Chris, Todd and Cydney Wesley travel to their childhood home to celebrate Christmas with their parents and the entire Wesley family. With everyone together and all their physical and emotional baggage in tow, the annual Wesley family holiday promises to be a festive, hot-mess of a Christmas with life-changing impacts on the whole family."

The First Noelle

Todd Anthony, LaLa Milan and Novi Brown in The First Noelle (Image credit: BET Plus)

Release Date: Thursday, November 10

Starring: Novi Brown and LaLa Milan

Director: Patricia Cuffie Jones

Writer: Ariel Driskell and Patricia Cuffie Jones

"After 20 years of friendship, Terrance and Noelle finally decide to date each other but ultimately break up when Terrance moves to London for work. Now that Terrance is back in Atlanta for Christmas with his new girl, also named Noelle, our lead is determined to get him back and say goodbye to being friend-zoned forever."

Christmas Party Crashers

Release Date: Thursday, November 17

Starring: Skye Townsend and Cocoa Brown

Director: Sheldon Epps

Writer: Scotty Mullen and Chad Quinn

"When two grifters meet after crashing the same millionaire’s Christmas party, they agree to work together to achieve each other’s ‘mission,’ not knowing that they would find something more than money or fame — true love."

The Christmas Clapback

Release Date: Thursday, November 24

Starring: Nadine Ellis and Porscha Coleman

Director: Robin Givens

Writer: Christopher Oscar Pena and Joy Kecken

"​Every year the three Miles sisters, Jasmine, Kira and Tisha, battle each other for a chance to win the neighborhood Christmas Church Cook-Off competition. But when Aaliyah, the vivacious Social Media Influencer, enters the competition, the sisters must choose to rise together or fall divided."

Holiday Hideaway

Release Date: Thursday, November 24

Starring: Camille Winbush and Vivica A Fox

Director: Cole Patterson

Writer: Sharon Brathwaite

"Carly is the queen of holiday celebrations, but her mistletoe misstep sends her running to a Holiday Hideaway that teaches her the importance of family, forgiveness and fighting for love."

The Sound of Christmas

Release Date: Thursday, November 24

Starring: Ne-Yo and Serayah

Director: Booker T Mattison

Writer: Booker T Mattison

"​A down-on-her-luck music teacher leads a wealthy widower away from his gold-digging girlfriend and back to love and music during the Christmas holidays."

December

Rolling Into Christmas

Release Date: Thursday, December 1

Starring: Rhyon Nicole Brown and Brandee Evans

Director: Trey Haley

Writer: Greg Anderson

"​Two childhood sweethearts who shared a passion for roller skating are reunited 15 years later during the holidays, forcing them to question their love and life choices."

A Miracle Before Christmas

Release Date: Thursday, December 8

Starring: LeToya Luckett, Romeo Miller, Keith David, Demetrius Shipp Jr and Paula Jai Parker

Director: LazRael Lison

Writer: LazRael Lison

"With a little help from an angel, Mercedes Wright, a fast-talking popular relationship therapist with all the answers when it comes to fixing everyone else’s marriage, must now use the magic of Christmas to find the secret to save her own."

A Blackjack Christmas

Release Date: Thursday, December 15

Starring: Dawnn Lewis and Charmin Lee

Director: Victoria Rowell

Writer: Mezan Ayoka and Victoria Rowell

"A story of two sisters — one who migrated to and built a nice life in the US, while the other stayed behind in their native Jamaica. When addiction threatens to tear the family apart, the sisters find their way back to one another and rebuild their bond."

A Christmas Gift

Release Date: Thursday, December 22

Starring: Blue Kimble and Noree Victoria

Director: Christopher A. Nolen

Writer: Cassandra Mann

"In a failed attempt to cancel Christmas, the McKenzie’s find themselves ultimately navigating through unexpected guests, secrets and revelations that will have a lasting effect on their families."