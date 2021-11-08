Lifetime Christmas movies 2021: Full schedule for the ‘It’s a Wonderful Lifetime’ slate

The Christmas season officially gets underway on Lifetime Friday, Nov. 12, as the cable network is set to begin its 2021 lineup of original Christmas movies known as “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime.”

Lifetime is set to premiere 35 brand new original movies this year, with movies premiering on the network on the weekends in the lead-up to Thanksgiving, and then every day after until Christmas. Lifetime has also gotten some big names for this year’s lineup, including Reba McEntire, Tia Mowry, Smokey Robinson, Vanessa Williams, Mario Lopez, Melissa Joan Hart, Chad Michael Murray and more.

These cable network Christmas movies are always a popular viewing option during the holiday season. In addition to Lifetime, the Hallmark Channel also has a slate of original Christmas movies for fans to enjoy this year.

More information and available trailers for the "It's a Wonderful Lifetime" movies are available on Lifetime's website.

Read on for the full schedule and descriptions of Lifetime’s “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” slate of 2021 Christmas movies:

Nov 12.

An Ice Wine Christmas, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Synopsis: Camila, a wine sommelier, goes home to take part in her town’s annual Ice Wine Christmas Festival. But Camila discovers changes are coming as her former mentor plans to retire, scaling down the Christmas Festival.

Starring: Roselyn Sánchez, Lyriq Bent

Nov. 13

A Picture Perfect Holiday, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Synopsis: Fashion Photographer Gabby lands a great job. Encouraged by her editor to attend the annual Christmas Photography Retreat in Pine Falls to ramp up her skills, Gaby learns her rental has been double booked with wildlife photographer, Sean.

Starring: Tatyana Ali, Henderson Wade

Nov. 19

Dancing Through the Snow, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Synopsis: Michael is a devoted single father to 8-year-old Lily, an aspiring ballerina. After a video goes viral of them doing an adorable ballet routine, women everywhere want to date him, but he only has eyes for Olivia.

Starring: Colin Lawrence, AnnaLynne McCord

Nov. 20

You Make It Feel Like Christmas, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Synopsis: Emma is a talented designer who finds herself too busy to return home for the holidays after her work catches the eye of design guru Kate Marguiles, much to her father Tom’s dismay. When her ex-boyfriend and childhood best friend Aaron returns home after active military duty, he makes it his mission to get her home to celebrate their Christmas traditions.

Starring: Mary Antonini, Michael Xavier, Stephanie Sy, Alex Poch-Goldin

Nov. 21

Baking Spirits Bright, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Synopsis: Mira Varma takes pride in her family’s business of making fruitcakes, despite the decline in its popularity of once being America’s most-gifted holiday confection. When Mira’s parents decide to hire Brady Phillips and his high-powered marketing company to boost sales for the holidays, Mira must fight to hold onto the heart of the company she loves so much.

Starring: Rekha Sharma, Dion Johnstone

Nov. 26

Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Synopsis: Years after their personal and professional breakup, Georgia and Joe agree to reunite after their daughter, Belle, asks them to participate in a Christmas Charity concert.

Starring: Reba McEntire, John Schneider, Candice King

Nov. 27

Merry Liddle Christmas Baby, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Synopsis: This holiday, the Liddles have much to be merry about! Jacquie and her husband Tyler are preparing for the arrival of their first baby.

Starring: Kelly Rowland, Thomas Cadrot

Nov. 28

Miracle in Motor City, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Synopsis: Amber takes charge of her church’s Christmas pageant and inadvertently promises a performance by Smokey Robinson. When her friends enlist Amber’s former flame to help, the pair reconnect in a quest to convince Smokey to appear.

Starring: Tia Mowry, Mark Taylor, Smokey Robinson

Nov. 29

Welcome to the Christmas Family Reunion, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Synopsis: Event planner Amy helps rising singer Tiffanie Christmas plan her holiday family reunion. Along the way Amy must navigate some challenging family dynamics, especially amongst Tiffanie’s aunts as well as her own growing feelings for Tiffanie’s cousin, Calvin. Will she be able to pull off an amazing Christmas family reunion?

Starring: Michelle Argyris, Asia’h Epperson, Alonzo B. Slater, Vanessa Williams

Nov. 30

Saying Yes to Christmas, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Synopsis: A magical Christmas wish makes a career-obsessed June say “Yes” to every invitation while she’s home for the holidays. But when an old flame, Blake joins her hectic schedule of Christmas activities, past feelings are reignited. June must choose between saying yes to her career and life in the city or to her heart in her hometown.

Starring: Erika Prevost, Romaine Waite

Dec. 1

Match Made in Mistletoe, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Synopsis: When talented interior designer Emily Barnes is hired by a foreign embassy in DC to decorate for their annual holiday charity ball, the newly appointed ambassador Magnus Andersson’s “minimalist” approach creates a roadblock between them. As Emily’s undeniable love for the holiday season begins to thaw his heart, an unexpected romance begins between the two.

Starring: Natalie Lisinska, Damon Runyan

Dec. 2

A Christmas Village Romance, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Synopsis: When romance novelist Diana learns that Maple Creek, a charming pioneer village, is struggling to stay afloat, she uses her notoriety to help generate interest in the town by sponsoring a Christmas gala. Diana rallies her family and friends to pitch in, but she’s challenged at every turn by the village blacksmith and town historian, Carter. Sparks fly as the two must work together to save the village in time for Christmas. But when her gorgeous cover model and secret crush, Greg, surprises Diana the night before the big Christmas gala, she’s torn on who to choose and must take a page out of her novels to figure out her true happily ever after.

Starring: Jeni Ross, Jake Epstein, Olivier Renaud

Dec. 3

A Christmas Dance Reunion, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Synopsis: Lucy Mortimer, and her mother Virginia return to the Winterleigh Resort to help celebrate the hotel’s final Christmas season. Lucy is reunited with her childhood Christmas Dance partner, Barrett Brewster.

Starring: Monique Coleman, Kim Roberts, Corbin Bleu

Dec. 4

Kirk Franklin’s A Gospel Christmas, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Synopsis: When Olivia, a young assistant pastor, gets assigned to be a lead pastor at a new church a month before Christmas, she’s fearful she can’t manage the transition, including getting the choir ready to open the town’s annual Winter Jamboree. Banding together with her new congregation, Olivia discovers a new home for herself, and even finds a little Christmas romance along the way! Featuring a special appearance and songs written and arranged by Kirk Franklin.

Starring: Demetria McKinney, Kirk Franklin

Dec. 5

My Favorite Christmas Melody, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Synopsis: Once a promising singer-songwriter, Abby (Mýa) now finds herself writing uninspired jingles for commercials. As she heads home for the holidays, she’s enlisted by the local high school music teacher to help save the school arts program. In the process, Abby rediscovers her voice and regains the confidence to go after her dreams and lets the possibility of love in too.

Starring: Mýa, Rainbow Sun Francks

Dec. 6

Secretly Santa, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Synopsis: Miranda and Paul are business rivals who accidentally meet at a costumed Santa crawl and spend a romantic evening together without learning each other’s identities. As their anonymous romance continues online, their businesses merge, forcing them into an unwanted partnership. As they clash while working together on a holiday gift-giving app, their hearts must reconcile their online love when unexpected feelings develop for one another.

Starring: Alicia Dea Josipovic, Travis Nelson

Dec. 7

Christmas Movie Magic, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Synopsis: When entertainment writer Alli Blakeman is assigned a story covering the anniversary of a classic Christmas movie in the small town where it was filmed, she agrees on the condition that it could lead to a big promotion. When she meets a local theatre owner, Brad, they unravel the mysterious origins of the movie’s signature song and Alli learns that movie magic isn’t always just on-screen.

Starring: Holly Deveaux, Drew Seeley

Dec. 8

Christmas With a Crown, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Synopsis: After Cassie returns to her hometown to revive her family’s traditional Christmas festival, she meets a dashing stranger, Nicolas, who’s volunteered to help organize the event. Sparks begin to fly between them, but little does she know that he’s really a prince in disguise, longing to find the true spirit of the holidays. It will take a Christmas miracle of royal proportions for their hearts to meet as one.

Starring: Lisa Durupt, Marcus Rosner

Dec. 9

A Fiance for Christmas, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Synopsis: Sawyer makes a fake wedding registry. But when the whole town throws her a surprise bridal shower, she's too embarrassed to tell the truth. Instead, she finds a fake fiancé to help her navigate through the lies and holiday festivities.

Starring: Amanda Payton

Dec. 10

Holiday in Santa Fe, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Synopsis: Siblings Tony and Magdalena run a family-owned business that makes holiday décor, inspired by Mexican Christmas traditions. An executive at a large greeting card chain, sees an opportunity to acquire them.

Starring: Mario Lopez, Aimee Garcia, Emeraude Toubia

Dec. 11

The Holiday Fix Up, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Synopsis: When Sam, the designer behind a popular home renovation show, returns to her hometown during the holidays to help renovate the Bell Harbor Inn, she gets paired with Coop as her lead contractor — the guy who broke her heart.

Starring: Jana Kramer, Ryan McPartlin

Dec. 12

People Presents: Blending Christmas, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Synopsis: The Hacienda de la Sierra is Emma’s favorite place to spend the holiday season and her boyfriend Liam has been secretly planning to propose to her there, surrounded by both their families. Emma is delighted when she arrives to find the whole family bunch there. Of course, no holiday gathering is complete without drama, and soon the families are bickering over every detail! The added stress from trying to blend the two families eventually takes a toll on Emma and Liam, who start questioning their own relationship. Now just days before Christmas, the two families realize that they’re going to have to work together in order to reunite Emma and Liam!

Starring: Haylie Duff, Aaron O’Connell

Dec. 13

Maps and Mistletoe, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Synopsis: Emilia Martin, a cartographer of school maps, has plans for a cozy Christmas at home until her boss has a last-minute project for her, designing a novelty treasure map of the North Pole. Emilia decides to seek out the expertise of North Pole explorer Drew Campbell, who reluctantly agrees to help her. As the two work closely, they discover more than either of them ever expected.

Starring: Humberly González, Ronnie Rowe

Dec. 14

Ghost of Christmas Past, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Synopsis: Ellie (Annie Clark), a serial “ghoster” on dating apps, is told by a fortune teller that she must resolve her past and make amends with all of those she ghosted before Christmas, or she is destined to never find true love! Over the course of one week, she takes it upon herself to track down all the men she ghosted before the stroke of midnight on Christmas Eve and discovers love in the process.

Starring: Annie Clark

Dec. 15

The Enchanted Christmas Cake, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Synopsis: After recently losing her grandmother, Gwen is struggling to run their bakery, regain the Christmas spirit, and figure out her grandmother’s magical recipe for the town’s legendary Enchanted Christmas Cake. So, when a high-end chef comes to town to film a Christmas special, Gwen reluctantly agrees to help the producer Gavin prepare for the shoot to help support the bakery. As sparks fly, will she discover that Gavin is the secret ingredient she was missing all along?

Starring: Erica Durance, Robin Dunne

Dec. 16

Christmas By Chance, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Synopsis: Chance Charleswood owns a struggling gift shop called “By Chance Gifts.” As the Christmas shopping season approaches, Chance is hired by William Richards, a wealthy and popular entrepreneur, to help him organize the perfect proposal for his girlfriend Leyla Brooks. When Chance needs to get closer to Leyla to find out what she likes, they devise a plan to have her attend their Christmas party as an old friend of the family. Chance and William continue to spend more time together with the hopes of devising the perfect proposal, but Leyla does not seem to be ready for marriage and each plan seems to fall apart. As Chance and William get to know each other more they begin to bring out the best in one another and are able to find their true selves along the way.

Starring: Winny Clarke, Jacob Blair, Celeste Desjardins

Dec. 17

Mistletoe in Montana, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Synopsis: Welcome to Paradise Ranch, where city slickers get to be cowboys and cowgirls. Merry (Melissa Joan Hart), who owns the ranch, has been unlucky in love, but that’s about to change when a single father, Mark (Duane Henry), and his two kids book the ranch for Christmas week. Adventure is on the menu, the holiday spirit is everywhere, and love is in the air.

Starring: Melissa Joan Hart, Duane Henry

Dec. 18

Toying with the Holidays, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Synopsis: Workaholic designer Danielle returns to her hometown of Holly Pines for the holidays with her young son Paul with hopes to introduce him to some beloved holiday traditions, in particular the town’s North Pole Express train. Once home, she discovers that the North Pole Express has been sidelined. Determined to help, Danielle reconnects with her former high school classmate Kevin, now a hobbyist and model train enthusiast himself. Together, Danielle and Kevin attempt to pull off a Christmas miracle that would get the old North Pole Express running–and quite possibly give Danielle many reasons, one of them romantic, to consider staying in Holly Pines for good.

Starring: Cindy Busby, Chad Michael Murray

Dec. 19

Under the Christmas Tree, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Synopsis: Marketing whiz Alma Beltran and Christmas tree whisperer Charlie Freemont cross paths when Charlie finds the perfect tree for the Maine Governor’s Holiday Celebration – right in Alma’s back yard. While they initially spar, romantic sparks soon begin to fly between the two women as the enchanting tree and some Christmas fairy dust from the town’s pâtissière extraordinaire bring out the best in them and spark each other to take leaps of faith and fight for love and Christmas magic.

Starring: Elise Bauman, Tattiawna Jones, Ricki Lake

Dec. 20

Candy Cane Candidate, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Synopsis: Natural-born leader, Julia, returns to her hometown of North Falls for Christmas to drown her sorrows in eggnog, cookies, and Yuletide after her recent political campaign for city council ended in a landslide loss. It’s the perfect place for Julia’s holiday escape—until she realizes coming home means running into her old high school rival, Parker, the arrogant know-it-all who beat her in a race for senior class president. When the North Falls mayor resigns, the town holds an emergency election, and Julia and Parker find themselves once again facing off. But as Julia and Parker campaign their way through the Christmas season and plan a toy drive together, Julia begins to see a different side of Parker, and the ice between them slowly begins to thaw. As their political race comes to a head, Julia and Parker discover winning isn’t everything.

Starring: Jacky Lai, Jake Epstein

Dec. 21

The Christmas Ball, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Synopsis: When lead ballerina Clare Fitzgerald is let go before the Christmas season’s Nutcracker, she’s beyond devastated and jumps at the opportunity to visit her Aunt Bridget in England during the holidays. Once there, she meets Liam, a local professor and historian who is helping Aunt Bridget preserve the family manor. Clare discovers that Christmas Regency balls were once held at the manor, prompting Aunt Bridget to propose they hold a ball as part of Liam’s presentation to the preservation society. As Clare and Liam work together, the two also waltz into a new romance.

Starring: Deidre Mullins, Caroline Langrishe, Nick Hendrix

Dec. 22

It Takes a Christmas Village, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Synopsis: In order to make the town’s Christmas market a reality, Mayor Alex Foster must convince the reclusive Darcy Hawkins to loan out his family’s historic mill, which is no easy task thanks to a long-running family feud. But as Alex slowly chips away at Darcy’s frosty exterior, their feelings grow beyond the interest of the town, leading this unlikely duo to the prospect of love.

Starring: Brooke Nevin, Corey Sevier

Dec. 23

Rebuilding a Dream Christmas, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Synopsis: Successful real estate broker Abbey is forced back to her hometown to repair a Victorian house she inherited from her grandmother. She decides to sell the house and hires single dad, Josh, to help with the repairs. Working together brings up memories from her past and as her relationship with Josh and his eight-year-old son Noah grows, Abbey finds her calling and makes a home for herself.

Starring: Meggan Kaiser, Zane Stephens, Bryson JonSteele

Dec. 24

Hot Chocolate Holiday, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Synopsis: Colette runs a coffee shop that is known for her secret and famous hot chocolate. When Marcus, a new dessert shop owner, starts to draw in Colette’s customers with his very own specialty hot chocolate that tastes exactly like the recipe from her beloved grandmother, she is determined to expose him. But as she gets to know Marcus, sparks fly between the cocoa connoisseurs.

Starring: Aubrey Reynolds, Jonny Swenson

Dec. 25

Writing Around the Christmas Tree, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Synopsis: Mikaela a successful romance novelist who has had bad luck in love, visits a quaint bed and breakfast for a Christmas writer’s retreat near a snowy lake town each year. Upon arriving, she meets dashing writer, Levi who soon convinces Mikaela that she shouldn’t be writing about love, if she doesn’t allow herself to get out and actually experience it.

Starring: Krystal Joy Brown, Curtis Hamilton