'Beverley & Jordan: Destination Wedding' — rumoured start date, premise, and everything you need to know

Beverley & Jordan: Destination Wedding will see I'm A Celebrity stars Beverley Callard and Jordan North reuniting after their time spent at the Gwrych Castle camp. The new five-part series will see them travelling together while Beverley renews her vows with her husband Jon McEwan.

Coronation Street star Beverley Callard said "Wow, what a journey! What a truly wonderful adventure Jordan and I went on which has guaranteed we are now friends for life.

"On the road, we really felt like a double act, the experience and discovering so much about Spain that neither of us knew about. We laughed, we cried, we met amazing people and saw amazing breathtaking places which was a dream come true.

She added: "All the while, discovering so much about each other, and for it to culminate in me getting to renew my vows to Jon, the love of my life, in a fabulous celebration organised by Jordan, well that really capped off the adventure of a lifetime.

"I hope everyone who watches the show will love it as much as we did, we’ll definitely be back on the road again, on or off-camera. We just have too much fun together for it to ever end."

Here's everything we know so far...

ITV hasn't given an exact release date for Beverley & Jordan: Destination Wedding, but we do know it will be airing this autumn. Watch this space!

Surprise!!!! @jordannorth1 and I are back together for a very fun adventure! We are so excited and you’ll be able to see what we’ve been up to later this year on @ITV pic.twitter.com/411OKMUmgUJuly 29, 2021 See more

What should we expect from Beverley & Jordan: Destination Wedding?

The series will see Beverley renewing her wedding vows with husband Jon in Spain and she has enlisted Jordan to help her plan and organise the special day. We'll see the duo travelling together, experiencing everything that the country has to offer, as they go on a mission to find the perfect dress, cake, wines and more.

As well as the wedding planning, Beverley will encourage Jordan to face his long list of fears by taking on some thrill-seeking activities like flyboarding, ziplining and even paragliding!

Speaking about the experience, Jordan said: "Filming this show has been a total dream, Bev and I instantly hit it off on I’m A Celebrity and I now see her as one of my closest friends so having the opportunity to travel all around Spain together as we organised her wedding has made for a trip that I will never forget!

"I can't wait for everyone to watch Destination Wedding, it's unlike anything either of us have done before and is definitely one of the funniest things I've ever filmed so expect a lot of lols".

Is there a trailer?

Not yet - but watch this space!