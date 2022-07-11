Big Timber season 2: release date and everything we know so far

What you need to know about Big Timber season 2.

Big Timber season 2 is hitting Netflix very soon.

Like Netflix's other reality hits like Selling Sunset, Big Timber turns the spotlight on a very different industry. This series — which originally aired on the Canadian History Channel — gives us an insight into the harsh life of working in the logging industry.

Specifically, it introduces us to the Wenstob Timber company, an independent, family-owned logging outfit based on Vancouver Island in Canada.

The first season climbed into the Top 10 Trending Shows when it hit Netflix last year, and we're just about to get a second helping of all the action very soon.

Here's everything you need to know about Big Timber season 2.

Big Timber season 2 originally premiered on the Canadian History Channel in October 2021. The series will be available to stream on Netflix in the US and the UK from July 13.

What is Big Timber about?

Big Timber follows the dangerous work of the Wenstob Timber team as they go to extremes to try and keep their way of life alive.

In season 2, the crew has to reimagine their operations as their timber claim up on Klitsa Mountain gets snowed in. In the process, they turn to salvage work and take to the waters to start salvaging beached logs.

The crew continues to face new challenges as they try to keep their clients happy, including potential forest fires, boulders, and a shock staffing change.

Who's on the Wenstob Timber team?

Kevin Wenstob runs the lumber mill with his wife Sarah Fleming and his sons Jack and Erik.

The show also features several other workers from the crew, including Coleman Willner, "Firewood" John Brebber, Shanise, Glen Fox and Tyler Lindsay.

Is there a trailer for Big Timber season 2?

Despite climbing into Netflix's Top 10 Trending Shows, Big Timber doesn't have a massive presence online, and it doesn't seem like Netflix has released a full trailer for the show's second season.

However, the Wenstob Timber team did share a short trailer for Big Timber season 2's original premiere date last year, which shows us some of the chaos the team will be getting up to in the new season.

You can see this trailer for Big Timber season 2 below: