'BioShock': everything we know about the Netflix adaptation

BioShock is the latest video game to get a live-action adaptation after Netflix confirmed that a film is currently in the works and that they'll be bringing the dystopian world of Rapture to life on screen.

The streaming service will be partnering with 2K and Take-Two on the project, which will join the likes of The Witcher and Halo as the next gaming-inspired story to hit our streaming devices.

In a statement, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said: "Netflix is among the best and most forward-thinking storytellers in all of entertainment today. We are thrilled that they share our vision and commitment to the BioShock franchise, which is beloved by millions of fans around the world."

He added: "2K’s Cloud Chamber studio is deep in active development on the next iteration of the series, and coupled with our partnership with Netflix, we remain highly confident that BioShock will continue to captivate and engage audiences like never before."

Here's everything we know about the BioShock film so far...

Would you kindly…get excited because Netflix is partnering with 2K and Take-Two Interactive to produce a film adaptation of the renowned video game franchise BIOSHOCK! pic.twitter.com/lUqfaNlbc4February 15, 2022 See more

We may have to wait a while before BioShock arrives on Netflix, as so far we've had no confirmation of a release date. But we'll keep you updated as soon as we know!

There's also no news on who will direct the project as yet, but the adaptation has been on the cards for a while so hopefully, we'll have some more information about that soon.

What is the plot?

The first BioShock video game was released in 2007 and introduced players to a fictional, underwater city called Rapture, where they uncovered the dark secrets about how a city intended to be a safe haven became a hellish environment, constantly stalked by suited giants called Big Daddies.

A writer has not yet been announced for the project, but it is likely that it will focus on the events of the first game and take viewers on a journey through Rapture, and how citizens are encouraged to biologically modify their own bodies in order to survive.

There's a lot of philosophy attached to the game, and it has notably been inspired by the philosophy, architecture, and society featured in Ayn Rand's novels, so viewers should see some deeper themes explored too.

A new BioShock game is also in the works, so there'll be plenty for dedicated fans of the franchise to look forward to over the coming months!

Well damn @Netflix, a BioShock Movie…OK! By the way, the incredible folks at Cloud Chamber are developing the next BioShock game and their team is growing! Would you kindly check out their open positions? https://t.co/lcuFekKpgh https://t.co/cRIFz4bF3aFebruary 15, 2022 See more

Who's in the cast?

Casting for the BioShock film has not been confirmed, as production on the film is still in early stages. But when casting news comes in we will update this guide with everyone who'll be taking on the much-loved roles, of those who live within Rapture.

Is there a trailer?

No, it's too early for any trailers yet!